Pakistan: South Waziristan residents protest against disruption of mobile network, internet services

Islamabad, May 26 (IANS) People of Sarvekai and Barwand areas in Pakistan's Upper South Waziristan district held protest against the continuous disruption of mobile network signals and internet services and called for the restoration of communication facilities, local media reported on Tuesday.

A large number of local tribesmen, youth and traders took part in the protest on Monday and voiced concern over the prolonged suspension of mobile and internet connectivity, which they said had badly impacted everyday life and essential public services, Pakistan's daily Dawn reported.

The protesters said that local residents were facing difficulties as mobile phone signals and internet services remained disrupted in the area for the past 10 days. They mentioned that people were not able to talk to their relatives and family members living in other parts of Pakistan and abroad ahead of the Eidul Azha.

They complained that the suspension of mobile and internet services had severely affected business activities, educational affairs, and emergency communication. According to protesters, students were not able to access online educational material and digital learning platforms and traders were facing financial losses due to the lack of internet-based business transactions and communication facilities.

The protesters complained that patients and people who needed emergency assistance were facing problems as they could not contact hospitals, rescue services, or relatives at the time of urgent situation. According to local sources, Srarogha Ahmadwam tower, which is the central link for all three mobile phone towers operating in the region, faced a technical fault, resulting in disruption of mobile network and internet connectivity, Dawn reported.

Last week, students of the University of Balochistan sub-campus held a protest in Mastung district of Pakistan's Balochistan province against delay in the distribution of the laptops under Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme and the prolonged internet disruption in the area.

As per reports, a large number of students gathered outside Mastung's Degree College and blocked the national highway, The Balochistan Post reported. The protesting students said they had not received laptops under the government's youth laptop scheme despite completing all the formalities and documentation process several months ago. They accused the authorities of using delaying tactics, which they stressed was impacting their academic activities.

The protesters slammed the authorities for prolonged internet shutdown in Mastung and nearby areas, stressing that internet disruption had severely impacted online classes, research work, assignments and other educational activities. They accused the authorities of not addressing the issue seriously, The Balochistan Post reported.

The protesters shouted slogans against the government and relevant institutions and urged the authorities to distribute laptops under the scheme and restore internet services in Mastung. The students warned that the protest would be intensified if their demands are not addressed immediately.

--IANS

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