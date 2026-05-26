Karthi: I live and strive to win your hearts and make you proud

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Karthi, who was flooded with wishes and greetings on his birthday on Monday, has now penned a note of gratitude to all his fans in which he has said that he lives and strives to win their hearts and make them proud.

Taking to his X timeline to share the note of gratitude, Karthi wrote, "How do I thank my brothers and sisters who continue to shower me with so much love and blessings? I live and strive to win your hearts and make you proud. Thank you once again for overwhelming me with your kindness and affection."

He also thanked the media for their support on the occasion. He wrote, "My sincere thanks to my colleagues and respected friends from the media for all your wishes and support. Forever grateful!"

He then addressed his fans saying, "And to my dear fans, who chose to celebrate my birthday through so many acts of goodness. A big thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your love means everything to me."

On Monday, well known production house Sithara Entertainments, which is now producing the actor's eagerly awaited next film being directed by Kalyan Shankar, had disclosed that shooting for the film was progressing at a brisk pace.

The bilingual Tamil-Telugu film has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female lead. The film, tentatively titled #Karthi30, was launched with a grand pooja ceremony recently.

On the occasion of actor Karthi's birthday on Monday, Sithara Entertainments had taken to its X timeline to wish the actor a happy birthday. It had also announced that shooting for their film was progressing at a brisk pace.

It wrote, "Wishing the ever-energetic and lovable @Karthi_Offl a very happy birthday. Excited to bring him to audiences in a brand new entertainer you never saw coming. #Karthi30 shoot is progressing in full swing. Title & First Look coming soon.#HappyBirthdayKarthi."

Sources close to the unit of the film say the team is currently filming key sequences.

--IANS

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