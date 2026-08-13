Vishal Malhotra says friendship with Emraan Hashmi went beyond ‘Jannat’ as he recalls film

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Vishal Malhotra looked back at his ‘Jannat’ journey and his enduring friendship with star Emraan Hashmi, recalling how their on-screen camaraderie eventually extended beyond the 2008 film.

Recalling his film journey, he called “Jannat” “Chapter 2” as it released five years after his maiden film “Ishk Vishk” starring Shahid Kapoor.

“CHAPTER 02 | JANNAT Five years after Ishq Vishk, I walked into a very different world. Jannat. A film about ambition, love, friendship, choices… and how sometimes the things we chase can end up changing us.”

Vishal said that fir him “Jannat will always carry another memory — friendship.”

Revealing why, he wrote: “Emraan and I played friends on screen. Somewhere along the way, that friendship travelled beyond the film as well. When you’re making a movie, you never really know what it’s going to become. You show up, do the work, share the madness of a set, and move on to the next chapter.”

“And then, every once in a while, a film refuses to leave you. Jannat was one of those films. All these years later, people still stop me and talk about it. They remember scenes. They remember moments. And every time they do, I’m transported straight back to 2008. I’ve added something special at the end of this carousel too — then and now,” he added.

“Same two friends. A few more years. A few more stories. And thankfully, the friendship remains.”

Talking about Jannat, Vishal said: “ Some films are a part of your filmography. Some become a part of your story. This one became part of mine. #MyFilmJourney #Jannat #2008.”

Jannat 2 is a 2012 spy thriller film directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, and Esha Gupta. It is the spiritual sequel to his 2008 film Jannat.

--IANS

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