Kvaratskhelia, Doue help PSG retain UEFA Super Cup crown

Salzburg (Austria), Aug 13 (IANS) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue were on target as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Europa League winners Aston Villa 2-1 to retain their title and secured the second UEFA Super Cup in their history.

In their first competitive match of the season, PSG have continued the momentum of their fantastic 2024–25 and 2025–26 campaigns by claiming another trophy and retaining their title by lifting the second Super Cup in their history and becoming the third club to achieve this, alongside AC Milan in 1989 and 1990 and Real Madrid CF in 2016 and 2017.

Despite coming under heavy pressure at times from a spirited Villa outfit, PSG displayed all their vast winning experience, tactical nous and individual quality to come through a tricky test in Austria and claim yet another trophy, UEFA reports.

It was Kvaratskhelia, so often PSG's hero last season, who lit up Stadion Salzburg after 20 minutes, the Georgian star collecting a Doue pass before cutting inside and smashing a trademark fierce effort beyond Marco Bizot to open the scoring.

Villa responded positively to going behind, with their teenage debutant Brian Madjo - at 17 years and 212 days the youngest player on record to start a Super Cup game - proving a real handful for the PSG defence.

The forward twice headed wide and hit the post from close range before his persistence finally paid off with a goal on the stroke of half-time as he steered a volley home from John McGinn's cross to further write his name in the history books as the youngest-ever Super Cup scorer.

It was a buoyant Villa who started the second period on the front foot, captain McGinn testing Matvei Safonov with a bending strike from just outside the box which was tipped away from danger.

But against the run of play PSG re-took the lead on 61 minutes, Doué latching onto substitute Ousmane Dembele's pinpoint through ball and finishing with aplomb past Bizot.

Unai Emery sent on attacking threats such as Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley for Villa in an attempt to find another leveller, but they couldn't break down a stubborn PSG defence, and in the end Luis Enrique's charges were able to celebrate as they opened their new European campaign in style.

"We knew prior to the game it was going to be a tough one. But we were able to play as we did because my players showed just what they're made of. We may not be in the best physical condition, but once again it's a real demonstration of our DNA and our fans, who have helped us to win trophies and keep standards high," Luis Enrique, PSG coach said.

--IANS

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