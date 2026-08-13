Rajinikanth's 'Dharman' unit begins second schedule

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) The makers of director Ashwath Marimuthu's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Dharman', featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Thursday officially announced that the unit of the film had now commenced its second schedule of shooting.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of veteran actor and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, took to its social media timelines to drop the update with a video clip.

It wrote, "The deadly doctor. #Dharman Schedule 2 Begins, and this one's legendary.

#KettaPaiyanSir. #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan."

The video clip that the production house shared on Thursday showed Rajinikanth on the sets of the film and Ashwath Marimuthu in conversation with the star.

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans ever since the makers announced the project. In June this year, the makers had dropped a making video that showed how the team had arrived at Superstar Rajinikanth's look in the film.

Taking to his X timeline, director Ashwath Marimuthu shared a brand new poster of Rajinikanth from the film and wrote, "We heard you !! Ithan hair styleu (This is the hair style)!! Ithan looku (This is the look)! Sexy work @kabilanchelliah."

Earlier, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing this film, shared a glimpse video and wrote, "THE OG SWAG. #Dharman. The Making of the First Look."

The video featured a shot of the accessories that were kept for Rajini to choose from. It also showed director Aswath showing the exact pose in which he wanted the Superstar to stand. The video also showed Kamal Haasan accompanying Rajinikanth and the two legends of Tamil cinema exchanging pleasantries.

For the unaware, Rajinikanth plays a doctor who takes on criminals in Dharman. Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, while announcing the title of the film, had said, "Dharmame vellum! (Only Dharma will win) #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram."

The title poster of the film that was released on the occasion showed Rajinikanth in an operation theatre in a hospital holding a scalpel, even as he seemed to have one leg placed over the body of a slain rowdy sheeter.

The film is to have music by Anirudh. Cinematography for the film is by Niketh Bommi and editing will be by Pradeep E Raghav. Stunts in the film are being choreographed by National Award winning duo Anbariv. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran and co-produced by S Disney.

--IANS

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