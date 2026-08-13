MSCI India rejig: Adani Energy Solutions among 4 stocks added, 3 removed from index

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) As part of the August periodic review, MSCI -- the global index provider -- has added Adani Energy Solutions and three other companies to its MSCI India Index, while three firms have been removed from the index.

According to MSCI, the other stocks added to the index are from sectors such as capital markets and pharmaceuticals. The changes will take effect from the close of August 31, 2026.

In addition, the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index will undergo a broader reshuffle with 12 stocks being added and 19 removed, resulting in a net reduction of seven constituents.

MSCI's periodic index reviews reassess constituents based on factors including market capitalisation, liquidity and free float.

The index changes are closely watched by investors as MSCI indices are tracked by global institutional and passive funds.

Moreover, additions and deletions can trigger portfolio rebalancing and stock-specific fund flows as investors adjust their holdings to reflect the revised index composition.

According to MSCI, the index represents approximately 85 per cent of India's equity universe. Global investors and funds looking for exposure to Indian equities follow this benchmark.

Earlier in June, a report noted that the review could result in passive inflows into Indian equities estimated at Rs 30,214 crore. It had assigned a high probability to two pharmaceutical firms moving up from the MSCI India Small Cap Index to the MSCI India Standard Index.

Following this, shares of Adani Energy Solutions jumped as much as 2.24 per cent to Rs 1,638, hitting an intraday high in early trade on the BSE. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,789 and a 52-week low of Rs 745.45, according to the exchange.

In the last five years, the stock has gained 64 per cent, while it has risen 90 per cent over the three-year period. The stock has doubled investors' money over the one-year period, gaining around 100 per cent.

--IANS

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