Nakashima ends Jodar's run in Montreal, reaches first Masters 1000 final

Montreal, Aug 13 (IANS) Brandon Nakashima delivered a sensational performance to derail a surging Rafael Jodar and booked his spot in his first ATP Masters 1000 final at the Canadian Open.

The American served great, rushed the net with success and smothered the Spaniard in his 7-6 (3), 6-4 win. He ended Jodar’s bid to become the youngest man to make the Canadian Open final since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

After winning a tight opening set on a tie-break, Nakashima crucially saved four break points when serving out at 5-4 in the second set to advance after two hours and four minutes.

With his fifth Top-20 win of the season, Nakashima advanced to his fifth tour-level final and first above ATP 250 level. The 25-year-old, who was competing in his maiden Masters 1000 semi-final, is up to No. 22 in the ATP Live Rankings and is guaranteed to rise to a career high on Friday when the rankings update, according to ATP.

Nakashima earned six break points in Jodar’s opening two service games without making a breakthrough. Meanwhile, he held serve with ease, before Jodar had his lone chance on the Nakashima serve in the opener at 4-4. Nakashima, though, escaped from 0-30.

In the tiebreak, Jodar’s forehand into the net handed his opponent the first mini-break for 2-4, and it was all Nakashima needed.

Early in the second set, Nakashima produced a deft half-volley winner and pounced on Jodar’s second serves. Jodar lost serve again and hung on at 0-2. Saving a break point, he roared and the fans at IGA Stadium responded. They did again when Jodar leapt like Gael Monfils finishing off a smash.

Nakashima then saved two break points. Jodar later clung on again, fighting off another break point at 2-4 and two match points at 3-5, one with a finessed drop shot.

Nakashima dipped for 0-30 with two glarring misses. Jodar let him off the hook when his backhand passing shot gave Nakashima a volley chance, which he took. Still, a break point came but Nakashima slammed a serve out wide.

Jodar saved a further match point when his backhand touched the baseline to end a 26-shot rally and stayed alive once more with a backhand passing shot down the line.

The drama ended, to Nakashima’s relief, when he converted on match point No. 5 with a precise serve. He concluded with 28 winners and 28 unforced errors while winning 81 per cent of his first-serve points.

--IANS

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