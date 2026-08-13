August 13, 2026 10:49 AM हिंदी

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah quips about mom Supriya Pathak missing calls

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah quips about mom Supriya Pathak missing calls

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s sister, Sanah Kapur, has shared a hilarious and relatable mother-daughter anecdote with actress Supriya Pathak, quipping that moms can miss calls even after being the ones to call first.

Sanah and Supriya shared a collaborative post, where the two shared a funny video. In the clip, the acclaimed actress is seen telling her daughter that she will do anything for her.

To which, Sanah asks: “So you’ll pick up the phone when I call.”

The actress is then seen hilariously looking around the picturesque locale and not replying to her daughter.

“No matter how much they love you moms always miss your calls, specially just after giving you a missed call,” Sanah wrote as the caption.

Talking about Surpiya, she met her husband Pankaj Kapur in 1986 while filming Agla Mausam. After two years of courtship, they married in 1988 and are parents to a daughter, Sanah and a son, Ruhaan. In 2022, her daughter Sanah married Mayank Pahwa, whereas in September 2023, her son Ruhaan Kapoor married Manukriti Pahwa, both siblings being children of actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Bhargava Pahwa.

Supriya garnered widespread recognition and acclaim with her portrayal of Hansa Parekh in the Khichdi franchise. She also featured in the hit TV serial Idhar Udhar in the 1980s. Younger daughter of actress Dina Pathak, Supriya’s sister is actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who is married to actor Naseeruddin Shah.

The 65-year-old actress was last seen in Assi, a legal drama film directed by Anubhav Sinha starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

A gripping courtroom drama centers on unexplained sexual assault cases. An investigator and defense team fight to reveal shocking truths hidden beneath statistics and uncover the human cost behind the headlines.

In OTT, her last work was Home Shanti, which was released in 2022. The show also stars Manoj Pahwa, Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra.

--IANS

dc/

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