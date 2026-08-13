Shiboprosad Mukherjee on Mithun Chakraborty saying yes to his next: Had one such dream

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Bengali filmmaker Shiboprosad Mukherjee has expressed his excitement as veteran star Mithun Chakraborty will be seen in his next, which is slated to release n 2027, and said it was his dream.

“Everyone has certain dreams. They quietly take root in our hearts from a very young age. I had one such dream, that someday, I would get to work with Mithun Chakraborty,” says Shiboprosad.

Over the years, the two gradually got to know each other professionally, and forged a desire to collaborate. But, as Shiboprosad puts it, perhaps the wait was simply for the right story.

That moment arrived when he finally met Mithun and narrated the story to him.

As soon as he finished, Mithunda shook his hand and said, “You’ve nailed it! This is the story of my life.”

For Shiboprosad, the moment carried significance.

“Somewhere inside, that little boy I once was was still sitting quietly, listening. To hear those words from someone I had grown up watching was an incredibly emotional moment for me,” he recalls.

Recalling an earlier interaction when Mithun Chakraborty was in America, Shiboprosad shared, “I had introduced myself over the phone and sent him a voice note. After listening to it, he called me back and said, ‘Shibu! Why are you giving me such a long introduction about yourself? I am ready to work!’”

In 2027, Mithun Chakraborty will headline a special Windows Production House offering, with Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy coming together for their next film with the legendary actor.

The project will be among the special films marking 25 years of Windows Production House, adding another significant chapter to the banner’s milestone year.

“Today, everything has been finalised. Most importantly, Dada is doing well. Just a few more days to wait. Then, a dream I have carried for years will become a reality. Finally, we are working together, Nandita di, me, and Mithun Chakraborty.”

--IANS

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