Virat definitely is still the heartbeat of RCB: AB de Villiers

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar AB de Villiers has lauded Virat Kohli as the cornerstone of the franchise, emphasising that the Indian batting legend remains central not only for his performances but also for the energy and leadership he brings to the squad. De Villiers highlighted that Kohli’s presence continues to inspire the team, particularly the younger players, reinforcing his enduring legacy at RCB.

RCB will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign on March 28, hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in the curtain raiser. After last year’s triumphant season, expectations are high for Kohli and the franchise as they aim to defend their title.

“Virat definitely is still the heartbeat of the franchise. Not only through his performances and the consistency he has achieved with the bat over the years, but also through his presence and the energy he brings to the squad. The way he conducts himself on and off the field, always fighting for the team, stands out. He brings that energy and makes the youngsters believe that they can ultimately go on and win the trophy, which RCB did last year,” de Villiers told JioHotstar.

“What I liked about last season, yes, he was one of the main run-scorers in the team, as openers usually are, but there were other players who stepped in. In the past, RCB were often guilty of relying on just two, three, or four players performing consistently. This time, I felt the entire team chipped in,” he added.

Reflecting on the team’s performance in the IPL 2025 final, where RCB ended their title drought to lift their maiden trophy, de Villiers added, “The final is a great example, with Virat scoring 43 runs off 35 balls. But it was actually Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, and Romario Shepherd who scored at a high strike rate and helped the team post 190-plus, ultimately winning the game. Krunal Pandya also chipped in with the ball.”

He emphasised the collective effort, noting that Kohli’s leadership benefits from having a well-rounded squad around him. “That’s my point, players contributing like that throughout the season, and the bowling attack stepping up. Virat can feel that; he can sense that he is not the only one carrying the load anymore. He has a squad of fighters around him, all gunning to win the trophy. I think they are in a really good place. It’s a similar squad, they didn’t have to change much, and they have good reason to believe they can go all the way again this coming season,” he said.

--IANS

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