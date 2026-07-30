Violence, deaths, mark PoJK poll charade as Islamabad keeps tightening grip with more repression

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Widespread violence resulting in loss of lives, with security agencies using excessive force, has been reported amidst the ongoing phased elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) that have sparked widespread protests, with citizens rejecting the process as illegitimate and demanding greater representation in governance.

At the heart of the unrest is the controversy over 12 reserved seats for Kashmiri refugees in Pakistan, which locals argue disrupts the democratic balance and gives Islamabad undue influence.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), now a “banned” civil rights coalition, has emerged as the leading voice of dissent, pressing for the abolition of these seats alongside broader economic and political reforms.

New Delhi has already dismissed Pakistan’s attempt in poll charades as “cosmetic”, being used to hide the illegal and forced occupation of land which rightfully belongs to India, and Islamabad’s violation of human rights.

Out of 45 seats in the PoJK Legislative Assembly, 12 are reserved for “Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan”, while the remaining 33 represent residents of PoJK. These "refugee constituencies" give disproportionate weight to non-resident, largely unverified, voters. Islamabad thus uses these seats to prop up their own representatives in the assembly, who can effectively influence governance.

Contending that this symbolises the broader struggle between local aspirations for autonomy and Islamabad’s centralised control, locals allege the elections are predetermined, where Pakistan’s mainstream parties dominate the process while dissenting voices are suppressed.

The elections are controlled by Islamabad, with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and other such parties dominating the process. Many locals reject these as Islamabad’s proxies, fueling demands for genuine representation. Residents argue that such political organisations represent Pakistan’s central government rather than PoJK’s people.

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s boycott and JAAC-led demonstrations highlight the disconnect between electoral politics and grassroots demands.

Pakistan’s dominance in PoJK elections strengthens Islamabad’s grip on the region’s politics, while low turnout, boycotts, and violent clashes in subsequent poll charades reveal a deep crisis of legitimacy. For residents, these elections are not about choosing their representatives but about reinforcing Pakistan’s control.

JAAC demands – including the abolition of refugee seats – directly challenge this system, making the elections a flashpoint for broader political unrest. Beyond electoral issues, residents complain of exploitation, where hydropower generated in PoJK is exported to Pakistan while locals face high tariffs. Inflation and shortages of flour and essentials have further ignited discontent.

Apart from global bodies, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan itself has condemned excessive force against protesters, calling for independent investigations. Islamabad counters all demands with heavy deployment of Pakistani security forces, internet shutdowns, and arrests of activists that have left dozens dead since June in recent times.

Apart from its demand for the abolition of these "reserved seats" in the assembly, the JAAC is pushing for renegotiation of hydropower projects, arguing that locals should benefit from electricity generated in their region. It is also seeking lower electricity tariffs and higher subsidies on essentials like flour amid soaring inflation and poverty.

The platform has also asked for the release of detainees and withdrawal of cases against protesters. Overall, it seeks autonomy in governance and an end to Islamabad’s interference, as well as an end to economic inequality.

Established in 2023, the JAAC is a coalition of civil society groups, lawyers, traders, students, and local activists. It has quickly become the most influential grassroots platform in PoJK, resulting in a ban. In order to put forward its demands, the JAAC has organised sit-ins, strikes, and long marches to Muzaffarabad. Despite being banned under anti-terror laws, its leaders continue to mobilise supporters.

--IANS

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