Mihir Ahuja didn’t get much time to prepare for ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has shared insights into his part of an air force pilot. The actor shared that he didn’t get much time to prepare.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors from the series Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill and Arnav Bhasin. The actor said that his character comes with a lot of depth as he deals with problems both on the personal and professional front.

He told IANS, “I think this is one great thing the writers did in this show is that it's not just about war. It's also about what the families are going through, what the wives of the pilots are going through. Because the courage they show, that's how they become pilots. And then they can focus on their flying. So yeah, I wouldn't say it’s a complex character but complex circumstances which he's in. Of course he has and as you know, I don't want to reveal too much about the show right now but even when we met the real life pilots there, the real life officers there, they are human. Even if there are problems in life but, when they're flying they're just focusing on flying”.

He further mentioned, “That's one thing I got to learn from them very initially. They're so good at it and they live in the moment when they're flying because they have to for the nation. So that is something which I really liked about them and I kind of picked that up, picked that attribute for my character as well. And I'm kind of happy that more of my prep was at the airport because I was locked 2 days before the filming began. So I didn't get to watch a lot of YouTube videos as Arnav did and I wasn't able to prepare much. And luckily the first two or three days of shoot were very light. It was not very technical driven for me”.

“And after that you know, I had like a 5-6 day buffer day. I never got a good gap. But I'm so glad that those buffer days were in the airport station. I could really touch those fighter planes, feel the Migs and then you know, do my homework at the airport base with the officers around me. So that really helped me. And you know, whatever happens, happens for the best. I didn't get a good prep time before the project. I got a good prep time in between the projects”, he added.

--IANS

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