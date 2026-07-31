CWG 2026: Seema wins bronze in Women's Discus Throw, Tajinderpal, Parul fail to medal

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) Seema Kaliramna won a bronze medal for India in Women's Discus Throw with a best effort of 58.65m in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Thursday night.

Seema had only two valid throws in six rounds as she repeatedly had the disc entangled in the side netting on the wild night. After starting with a foul, Seema reached 57.32m and then threw to 58.65 before ending her campaign with three foul throws. But the 58.65m was enough to earn her a bronze medal.

Another Indian, Nidhi Rani, ended fourth with a distance of 57.10m as Samantha Hall of Jamaica made history by winning the maiden gold medal for her country in discus throw. Julia Tunks of Canada took the silver medal with a throw of 60.67m.

Meanwhile, there were setbacks for India in track and field competitions with two-time Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor failing to medal in the men's shot put event and finishing fifth on Thursday night.

Toor, who won gold medals in the 2018 Jakarta and the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, managed to produce a best throw of 20.27m in the third round and could not better it in the last three rounds and had to be satisfied with a fifth-place finish.

The 31-year-old Toor, who has a personal best of 21.77m, opened with a throw of 20.06m. After reaching 19.98m in the second round, Tajinderpal Singh heaved the iron ball to 20.27m. In the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, he made throws of 19.93m, 20-26m and 19.79m to eventually end without a medal.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria secured the shot put title with a throw of 21.07m while New Zealand's Tom Walsh got silver and Scott Lincoln of England bagged the bronze.

Meanwhile, in the Women's 5000m, India's Asian Games gold medallist Parul Chaudhary finished 13th with a timing of 15 minutes 08.56 seconds.

Australia's Rose Davies won the gold medal, finishing the race first with a timing of 14:44.53, with her compatriot Jessica Hull taking the silver medal in 14:45.01. Megan Keith of Scotland took the bronze medal by finishing third in 14:49.10. All three of the medallists produced season-best efforts to take the three spots on the podium.

The 19-year-old Sheriauna Haas of Canada thundered to victory in the Women's 100m T47 race, with compatriot Chloe Dunbar just behind. The pair powered past favourite Anna Grimaldi of New Zealand, who had to settle for bronze.

--IANS

bsk/