Abhijit Vaghani recollects Hrithik Roshan telling him how his face looks slimmer on screen

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Music composer and producer Abhijit Vaghani has spoken up on his camaraderie with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

The music producer, who has been in the industry for over 27 years, spoke with IANS at his studio in the Andheri West area of Mumbai recently. He said that Hrithik once came to his studios for some changes on a track, and had a fun conversation after the changes were quickly done.

He told IANS, “He had come home to wow in the studio. At that time, I had a studio in my house, so he had come there, and he wanted to do some changes in the track. He came, I sat down within ten minutes, changes were done. He was like, ‘I parked 2 hours for the changes but it took just 10 minutes. What do we do now? Let’s sit and talk’. Then I started asking him questions about how his face looks slimmer on screen? He actually opened his phone and made me see his test shots of lenses”.

“He said that the face has cheek bones and a jawline. He shared that to capture the definitions in the face, they use 200 mm lenses. I said, ‘But that's very expensive’. So he said, ‘Yeah, but I mean, I have my budgets no’. So, we used to have such banters. He's a very wonderful guy”, he added.

Earlier, the music composer and producer, who has been the creative force behind many Bollywood songs in his 27 years of career, had shared his opinion on the music industry increasing affinity for AI in music-making.

He shared that AI saves music producers or composers the trouble of explaining to a singer why their voice hasn’t been picked.

He earlier told IANS, “Earlier, I remember that there was once when we had called, I wouldn't name the singer, but a really big singer to sing one of the songs. Imagine telling that big singer, whoever had come, the music director sitting there, and he has to have a call with the singer stating the fact that, 'Hey, listen, your voice is not fitting the bill'”.

“I can't even put it on the producer. So in today's day with AI, I can actually judge that by doing it through AI. So, I don't have to answer to anyone. And everyone gets to hear that song”, he added.

--IANS

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