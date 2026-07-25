July 25, 2026 10:43 AM हिंदी

Vinny Dhoopar walks 5.5 hours to Siddhivinayak, says it wasn't for husband Dheeraj Dhoopar's win

Vinny Dhoopar walks 5.5 hours to Siddhivinayak, says it wasn't for husband Dheeraj Dhoopar's win

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora, has revealed that her recent 5.5-hour walk to revered Siddhivinayak Temple was not a prayer for her husband's victory in “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.”

Vinny, who was seen making an appearance in the Netflix show, shared a string of pictures and videos from her walk to the temple, which was about 35,000 steps. The actress also shared a picture of a blister she got after walking for 5.5 hours.

Vinny wrote: “I wasn’t planning to share this . Last week, it was just a quiet journey from my home to Siddhivinayak Temple - 5.5 hrs , almost 35,000 steps & countless moments of gratitude.”

She said that a trophy doesn’t define her husband.

“And before anyone assumes this was for Dheeraj to win the show .. it wasn’t. Ofcourse I want the best for him , but a trophy can’t define him. He’s already a winner for many.”

Vinny clarified that the walk was her way to say thank you to God.

“This walk wasn’t about asking for anything, it was my way of saying thank you . The only prayer I have is that Bappa keeps blessing us , protecting us & guiding us always . Sometimes faith isn’t about wishes . It’s about expressing gratitude #ganpatibappamorya.”

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show. The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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