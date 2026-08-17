August 17, 2026 11:28 AM हिंदी

Avika Gor apologises to Farrhana Bhatt for misbehaving with her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Avika Gor apologises to Farrhana Bhatt for misbehaving with her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor has apologised to Farrhana Bhatt after a tense moment between the two on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

The actress admitted that she did not like her own behaviour and had wrongly taken out her frustration on her co-contestant.

The incident unfolded after Avika joined Farrhana’s team. Farrhana was seen congratulating her and wishing her luck, but Avika, who appeared upset, responded in a visibly curt manner, telling her, “Aap, aap toh chahti nahi thi main aaoon” (You didn't want me to come to the team)

Now after all the shoot is over, and the cast is back to India, Avika took to her social media account to acknowledge her behaviour and apologise to Farrhana. Sharing a video of the incident, she wrote: “I honestly didn't like my behavior @farrhana_bhatt I'm sorry. Team par upset hokar aap par reaction nikalna galat tha. Lots of love”

In another comment, Avika wrote: “I didn't really like what I did. Sorry @farrhana_bhatt I think I was just upset aur woh aap ki taraf nikla. Not cool. Sorry sweetheart.”

Talking about the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi', the show now in its 15th season, features a mix of fresh faces and many familiar contestants.

The lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Vishal Aditya Singh.

The season has particularly stood out for bringing back former contestants, including Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik and Vishal Aditya Singh, giving the competition a mix of returning experience and new energy.

–IANS

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