We’ve got a huge role to play in developing cricket across Europe: Maxwell on ETPL

Edinburgh, Aug 17 (IANS) Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin and Scott Edwards have expressed optimism about the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), with the trio stating that the tournament holds the potential to significantly boost the growth of the sport in the continent.

The ETPL is scheduled to launch its maiden season on August 26 and brings together seasoned international campaigners and emerging cricketers in the region. Maxwell, who doubles up as co-owner and captain of Belfast Wolves, detailed his experience of building a squad from the ground up during the draft process.

"Incredibly happy with how the draft went for the Belfast Wolves. It was a new experience for me to be involved that heavily, starting a team from scratch and going through the list management process. Building a squad from the ground up is not easy, but we had a clear plan.

"We wanted to put together a team that could compete from day one. The process of picking players, balancing the squad, and making sure we had cover in every department was a great learning experience. We are extremely happy with the way the draft went.

"We were able to get the picks we needed and the playing skills we needed to complete our list. We have good depth in both batting and bowling, which will be crucial in a long tournament. Overall, we feel we have built a strong and balanced side for the Wolves," Maxwell said in a statement issued by the tournament on Monday.

Ashwin, the former India off-spinner, will take on the role of captain and mentor for the Dublin Guardians. He highlighted his long-standing association with franchise owner, former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid and their shared vision for Irish and European cricket.

"Me and Rahul Dravid bhai have shared a great bond over the last five years. He has been the coach of India, and I learned a lot about leadership while playing under him. In fact, I captained him in a club championship final in Chennai about 13 years ago. Now, we will be working together again this time around for the Dublin Guardians.

"I think he also got to understand my game better over time and we share a very special rapport. We are building a close-knit team that believes in growth and improvement every single day. Our second connection is Irish cricket and the European circuit, which excites us a lot. We see huge potential there and want to be collaborative.

“We know there is a strong cricketing culture in Ireland, and we want to embrace it and contribute wherever we can. It was a bit unfortunate that the Irish players were picked early in the draft, otherwise we would have gone for a couple more. But we are very serious about making a difference and contributing to Irish cricket," he revealed.

Meanwhile, Netherlands wicketkeeper-batter Edwards opened up on his recruitment by Amsterdam Flames co-owners, legendary cricketer Steve Waugh and ex-hockey player Jamie Dwyer, adding that their clear vision made his decision of joining the franchise an easy decision.

"It was a bit of a surprise. I was out having dinner with my partner when I got a call from the co-owners of Amsterdam Flames, Jamie Dwyer and Steve Waugh. They got straight to the point. They said they wanted me involved in the team and shared their vision for the franchise. I was super excited.

“The way they have structured the franchise is impressive, and I believe it's going to be a successful one. I grew up watching Steve Waugh. He is a legend of the game. Jamie Dwyer is also an iconic figure in Australian hockey. So, it was great to have a chat with them about their plans.

“They were very well prepared and knew exactly what they wanted from the team and the players. That made my decision easy. I was pretty much signed up straight away. I am really looking forward to playing for the Amsterdam Flames in the ETPL," he added.

--IANS

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