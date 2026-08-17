Anupam Kher shares rare throwback as he looks back at struggles that shaped his journey

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Monday, took a trip down memory lane as he shared a rare throwback picture from when he was just 18 years old.

Reflecting on his journey from a young boy in Shimla to one of Indian cinema’s most recognizable actors, Kher credited his younger self for having the courage to dream big. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kher introduced his younger self as “Bittu” and spoke about the importance of acknowledging the dreams one has in their early years.

“Bittu- The Big Dreamer! Sometimes it is important to Thank your younger self for dreaming big! I was 18 when this picture was taken. This young boy from Shimla, Bittu had very little, but he had enormous dreams,” wrote the 71-year-old actor.

The Tanvi the Great actor added, “Of course, life demanded hard work, courage and many failures along the way. But none of it would have begun if Bittu had not dared to dream. Thank you, Bittu, for dreaming so big.”

The actor further reflected on how that belief shaped his life and career, saying, “I am where I am today because you believed I could be. Bittu ki Jai Ho! #DreamBig #Gratitude.”

The throwback post offered a glimpse into the actor’s early years. In the black-and-white picture, a young Anupam Kher can be seen dressed in a crisp white shirt paired with a black blazer, sporting a confident look as he posed for the camera.

The text on the image read, “This young boy from Shimla had nothing but the dreams. Life had plans for him. Thank you, my young friend, for dreaming. I am living a dream.”

Anupam Kher is among the celebrities who are highly active on Instagram, often giving a glimpse into his personal life and day-to-day activities. The veteran actor frequently shares candid moments with his followers, ranging from amusing conversations with his mother, Dulari, to his workout selfies and fitness updates.

Apart from giving a peek into his personal routine, Kher also regularly shares professional updates, including details about his upcoming projects, work commitments and moments from his long career in the film industry.

--IANS

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