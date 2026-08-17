August 17, 2026 11:31 AM हिंदी

Taimur Ali Khan greets staff, Jeh looks puzzled as they arrive from Europe trip with Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan greets staff, Jeh looks puzzled as they arrive from Europe trip with Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan once again won attention with his courteous gesture at the airport.

The little boy was seen shaking hands with the staff members while arriving at the Mumbai airport with his mother Kareena Kapoor and father Saif Ali Khan.

In a video from the airport, Taimur can be seen walking through the terminal and acknowledging the staff present with a handshake. Just a few seconds before that action, Saif Ali Khan too could be seen thanking the airport staff with a warm hand shake.

Jeh, meanwhile, appeared slightly perplexed as he took a look at the paparazzi and airport staff surrounding them, before making his way into their luxury car.

Taimur was dressed casually in a navy blue T-shirt paired with grey trousers and white sneakers. His younger brother Jeh looked adorable in a green-and-white striped T-shirt, navy blue shorts and blue sneakers. Saif opted for a relaxed yet suave airport look, wearing a crisp white shirt with beige trousers, brown shoes and dark sunglasses. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was seen walking behind them, sported an all-white casual look with dark sunglasses.

The family was spotted at the airport as they returned from a birthday getaway for Saif, who turned 56 on August 16. Kareena had been sharing glimpses from their family holiday on social media, including candid pictures of Saif and moments from their vacations.

The family had been vacationing in Europe for a few weeks.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

We’ve got a huge role to play in developing cricket across Europe: Maxwell on ETPL

We've got a huge role to play in developing cricket across Europe: Maxwell on ETPL

UPT20: Learnt from Kohli to give 100 per cent in practice," says Swastik Chikara after match-winning 82

UPT20: Learnt from Kohli to give 100 per cent in practice,' says Swastik Chikara after match-winning 82

DPL 2026: 'I give equal importance to batting, bowling,' says Outer Delhi Warriors' Harsh Tyagi

DPL 2026: 'I give equal importance to batting, bowling,' says Outer Delhi Warriors' Harsh Tyagi

Taxpayers earning Rs 100 crore-plus jump 39 pc to 576 in AY26: Report

Taxpayers earning Rs 100 crore-plus jump 39 pc to 576 in AY26: Report

Taimur Ali Khan greets staff, Jeh looks puzzled as they arrive from Europe trip with Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan greets staff, Jeh looks puzzled as they arrive from Europe trip with Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Seenu Ramasamy recounts Mammootty's heartwarming gesture to him; calls it a "blessing" (Photo: Mammootty/Instagram)

Seenu Ramasamy recounts Mammootty's heartwarming gesture to him; calls it a "blessing"

Lisa Ray opens up about finding safety and a sense of home in her daughters

Lisa Ray opens up about finding safety and a sense of home in her daughters

Avika Gor apologises to Farrhana Bhatt for misbehaving with her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Avika Gor apologises to Farrhana Bhatt for misbehaving with her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Anupam Kher shares rare throwback as he looks back at struggles that shaped his journey

Anupam Kher shares rare throwback as he looks back at struggles that shaped his journey

Faria upsets Shelton in Cincinnati

Faria upsets Shelton in Cincinnati