August 17, 2026 11:30 AM हिंदी

Seenu Ramasamy recounts Mammootty's heartwarming gesture to him; calls it a "blessing"

Seenu Ramasamy recounts Mammootty's heartwarming gesture to him; calls it a

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Reacting to the news of Malayalam superstar Mammootty calling a person, who had helped his team find their way to Madurai, "my friend", National Award winning director Seenu Ramasamy has now recounted another incident, highlighting the Malayalam superstar's down-to-earth nature.

Reacting to the news of Mammootty getting down from his vehicle to click a picture with a person who had helped the actor and his team find their way to Madurai, Seenu Ramasamy recalled an incident involving him and Mammootty on his timeline on X.

The National Award-winning director said that the incident in question happened when he was looking to make his critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Maamanithan'.

He said it was director Ram, who was his friend, who helped him get an opportunity to narrate the story of 'Maamanithan' to Mammootty.

Seenu Ramasamy said that at the time of narrating the story, Mammootty was fasting.

"He listened to the entire story, leaning back on an easy chair. The interaction was limited to that meeting," he recalled and went on to say that he couldn't go on to make that film with him.

Later on, Seenu Ramasamy said that he happened to see Mammootty at a wedding event in Kerala. "I couldn't get close to him because of the crowd. Still, when he passed by me, I greeted him," Seenu Ramasamy said.

Mammootty, who had already gone past him, stopped as soon as he heard his greeting, Seenu Ramasamy said and added that, "Mammootty sir stopped, turned and came back two steps, held my hands, smiled, and then left. That recognition touched my heart deeply."

Stating that the few steps that Mammootty took backwards to meet him felt incredibly important to him, Seenu Ramasamy said, "I told my assistant who was beside me that those steps were the blessing I had received in cinema!" The director went on to wish Mammootty all the best for his future endeavors.

--IANS

mkr/

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