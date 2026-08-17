UPT20: Learnt from Kohli to give 100 per cent in practice,' says Swastik Chikara after match-winning 82

Lucknow, Aug 17 (IANS) Fresh off a breathtaking 82-run knock that powered the Meerut Mavericks to a 36-run victory over the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, opener Swastik Chikara revealed that sharing a dressing room with modern-day great Virat Kohli has shaped his approach to the game.

Chikara, who earned his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract following his sensational performances in earlier UP T20 editions, was a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad that famously lifted the IPL title in 2025.

The young batter played a pivotal role in guiding the franchise to the finals in all three previous editions and lifting the title in 2024.

During that title-winning 2024 season, Chikara was in a league of his own, finishing as the tournament's leading run-getter with a staggering 499 runs at an average of 49.90 and a strike rate of 185.50, featuring three fifties and a century.

He credited his time in the RCB setup, and specifically his close observations of Kohli, for his current mindset and elite preparation.

"I have learnt from Virat Kohli to focus on your practice and give your 100 percent. I have been trying to follow the exact same approach," Chikara shared after his match-winning performance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

His 45-ball 82, studded with nine boundaries and four massive sixes, laid the foundation for the Mavericks to post a season-high total of 206/6. During the innings, he also etched his name in the record books by becoming only the second player in tournament history to hit 100 sixes.

Reflecting on his match-winning innings and the team's tactical approach, Chikara noted, "I batted well, got a good stand, and helped my team, so I feel very good. It was a very good track, so we knew we could get a good total. We took on the Powerplay. Personally, I like to stand still and hit sixes."

Driven by his IPL experience and a clear mindset, Chikara is setting his sights right back at the top of the leaderboards.

"Hopefully, with the blessings of my elders, I will have a good season this time around," he added. "My ultimate goal for the season is to have the best strike rate, make the most runs, and hit the most sixes."

--IANS

bc/