Lisa Ray opens up about finding safety and a sense of home in her daughters

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray opened up about her evolving understanding of home belonging and safety.

She revealed how her daughters have become an important source of comfort and a sense of home for her. In a heartfelt reflection on Instagram, the ‘Kasoor’ actress spoke about how years of moving across cities, countries and continents have changed her perspective on what it means to belong. She noted that she has lived in places that immediately felt like home, while some actual homes felt temporary. She explained that for her belonging is not necessarily connected to a particular address or physical space. Instead, she believes home is where she can feel most like herself, without having to explain or edit who she has become.

Sharing her video, Lisa wrote, “Home is such a heavy word. All my life, people have told me how important it is to have a base. It grounds you, they say. My experience has been almost diametrically opposite. How can you not have a ticket with no return? How strange to be attached to one place when there is so much world to experience. I started travelling at 16, and somewhere along the way I developed a habit of experiencing more than documenting. Travelling, absorbing, belonging briefly—and not necessarily telling. I have surprisingly few photographs for someone who has moved through so much of the world.”

“I’ve lived in cities that felt immediately like home, and in actual homes that somehow felt temporary. I’ve lived across countries and continents, packed and unpacked entire versions of myself, and learnt that belonging has very little to do with where your furniture is. Home, for me, is where I feel most like myself. Where I don’t have to edit or explain who I’ve become. A place—or a person—that can hold every changing, contradictory, growing version of me with wide arms.”

The ‘Four More Shots Please’ actress added, “And perhaps after all that movement, that feeling of safety has become the real luxury. These days, home might be a person. A familiar street in an unfamiliar city. The smell of something cooking. My daughters beside me. A book waiting by the bed. Or simply one of those rare moments when something inside me goes quiet and the world feels exactly where it should be. Which is probably why I’ve never been very good at answering, “Where are you from?” From many places. Shaped by even more. But Goa, today, feels like home. Not because I’ve finally stopped moving, but because somehow, here, I don’t feel the need to. I’ve certainly had enough addresses along the way.”

Lisa Ray and her husband, Jason Dehni, are parents to twin daughters, Sufi and Soleil, who were born via surrogacy in June 2018.

Lisa is known for being active on Instagram, where she frequently gives a glimpse into her personal experiences, thoughts and life beyond the screen. The actress has often used the platform to speak candidly about topics close to her, including her health and personal journey.

Previously, Lisa opened up about experiencing early menopause and discussed the impact chemotherapy had on her body.

--IANS

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