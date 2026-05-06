Vinesh Phogat left in the lurch as WFI issues new eligibility criteria for Asian Games trials

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Just a few months before the Asian Games, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has released new eligibility criteria to participate in the selection trials, effectively shutting the door on veteran Vinesh Phogat, who has been hoping to qualify for the Continental mega event.

As per the new rules decided by WFI, only medal winners from the 2025 and 2026 competitions will be allowed to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games. This effectively rules out Phogat, who is a Congress MLA in Haryana, as she has not competed in any professional event since her heartbreaking disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The trials for women wrestlers will be conducted on May 30 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, while the men's freestyle and Greco-Roman teams will be picked after trials at SAI RC Lucknow on May 31.

The new eligibility criteria stipulate that:

1. All medal winners of the 2025 Senior National Wrestling Championship held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from December 12 to 14, 2025.

2. All medal winners of the 2026 Senior Federation Cup held in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, from February 12 to 14, 2026.

3. All medal winners of the Under-20 National Wrestling Championship held in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, from April 10 to 12, 2026.

This virtually closes the door for Vinesh Phogat, who did not participate in any tournaments during this period.

The WFI decision also proves true Vinesh's fears that WFI will do anything and everything possible to ensure she does not get a chance to participate in the trials.

Phogat had earlier alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India was attempting to block her return to the domestic circuit, claiming that the federation did not respond when she initially tried to register for the National Open Ranking Tournament.

“I am hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament. The registration for it was open till April 30. However, when I tried to register, the portal said it is now closed,” Phogat had said.

--IANS

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