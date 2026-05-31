Shefali Shah gifts herself space and perception this birthday

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah turned a year older on May 22. This year, she decided to gift herself some precious things that actually matter, such as expansive space, evolving perception, and Abundant solitude.

Dropping the entire list on her official Insta handle, Shefali wrote,

"The gifts I gave myself this birthday -

Expansive space

An abundance of light

Bountiful sky

The volatility of the sea

Long surviving History

Ever evolving perception

Ample heights

Plethora of depths

Myriad colours

Eclectic music

A maze of words

A vibgyor of art

Lots of sweetness

Fiery spice

Some secrets

Abundant solitude

And a huge dollop of myself to top it off! (sic)."

Shefali loves to treat her Insta Family with such uplifting posts.

On Friday, she was seen dancing her heart out on her iconic song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" from the cult drama "Satya".

Posing in a breezy peach co-ord set, Shefali oozed charm as she let herself completely loose, getting into the vibe of the drama.

Uploading the video of her candid dance on her social media account, Shefali wrote, “You guys must have heard the saying, ‘Dance like nobody is watching’… I take it very seriously #internationaldanceday #candid.”

Shefali received massive recognition back in 1997 for her role in the popular series "Hasratein". After that, she did lead roles in TV series like "Kabhie Kabhie" (1997) and "Raahein "(1999), among others.

Shefali also played supporting roles in noteworthy films such as "Waqt: The Race Against Time", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Gandhi, My Father", "Jalsa", and "Darlings", to name just a few.

After making a noteworthy contribution in the cinema and television, Shefali has also made a mark for herself on the digital platform with powerful shows including "Delhi Crime".

She recently graced the screen with the third instalment of the drama.

--IANS

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