IPL 2026: Embrace the pressure of being in final, focus on cricket after it comes down, says Buttler

Ahmedabad, May 31 (IANS) Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has urged his teammates to embrace the pressure of playing the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saying the occasion should be enjoyed before narrowing focus back on cricket once the game begins at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT, who finished at second spot on the points table, bounced back from their defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1 with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to qualify for their IPL third final in five years. GT previously won the IPL title in Ahmedabad in their debut season in 2022.

“A little bit (pressure is there). Most of the guys growing up in India, they're used to experiencing pressure and noise and it's encouraged people to lean into it. It is different. It is a bit of a different game, obviously, being a final, but the stuff that we can control and the cricket that we can play is exactly the same.

“So try and accept the occasion and enjoy it. This is the stage and stuff that we've all dreamt about being a part of. So allow those emotions to be there. But then when it comes down to it, focus on the cricket,” Buttler said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Asked if pressure of playing the big final is a privilege, Buttler replied, “Potentially, but as I just said it's pressure moments and being part of big games and big crowds and playing for trophies is the stuff you dream about.

“So you've got to lean into that pressure. It's the place we all want to be. So we've got to accept that pressure will be there and enjoy that and enjoy the challenge of being under pressure and trying to perform.”

Buttler, who has amassed 507 runs in 16 games for GT in the season, dismissed suggestions of added responsibility on the top order to take the side to victory in their backyard. “No, not at all. I think we've played a really good brand of cricket for a while. We're very clear in how we like to operate, but we're certainly not three players in the team or whatever, or just the bowling attack.

“It's a team effort. We've all got immense trust and belief in in the whole squad and it's going to take a team effort today. It's familiar for us (the stadium). Obviously, we've played a lot of cricket here. We know what to expect, but it's certainly not going to be a home crowd.”

--IANS

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