PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana strengthens water conservation and irrigation in Ajmer villages

Ajmer, May 31 (IANS) Under the Central government's flagship 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana' (PMKSY), several water conservation and irrigation development projects worth crores of rupees have been undertaken in various villages of Rajasthan's Ajmer district. These initiatives have improved water availability in rural areas while also contributing significantly to rainwater conservation and groundwater recharge.

According to Shalabh Tandon, District Nodal Officer for the Vande Ganga Water Conservation Campaign, multiple water-related infrastructure projects have been developed under the scheme.

In Tikawada village, water recharge shafts, tanks, water conservation structures, and rainwater harvesting facilities have been constructed. These measures help store rainwater and improve groundwater levels.

Tandon said: "The second phase of the scheme is currently being implemented. It is a major project with a budget running into several crores of rupees."

Supported by the Central government, the scheme aims to ensure that water reaches every farm while promoting efficient management of water resources.

He also noted that culverts have also been constructed in highway areas with a focus on water drainage and conservation. These structures enable better utilisation of rainwater and support groundwater replenishment.

The ongoing work under PMKSY has brought significant relief to rural communities in Ajmer.

Farmers are reportedly benefiting from improved irrigation facilities, while the projects are also helping secure future water needs.

The scheme aims to reflect the Union government's vision of "Har Khet Ko Pani" (Water to Every Field) and "Per Drop More Crop" on the ground.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state will give top priority to the Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), and various state-level water conservation initiatives.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil.

The Central government responded positively to Maharashtra's financial and infrastructural demands aimed at expediting pending water projects, Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

He told reporters that the meeting extensively reviewed ongoing irrigation projects under the PMKSY.

He said he had requested additional funds to complete pending projects and received assurances of substantial financial assistance from the Centre.

--IANS

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