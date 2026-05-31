Tyler Fletcher replaces injured Billy Gilmour in Scotland's World Cup squad

Edinburgh, May 31 (IANS) Scotland have drafted Manchester United teenager Tyler Fletcher into their FIFA World Cup 2026 squad after midfielder Billy Gilmour was ruled out with a knee injury sustained during Saturday's 4-1 friendly victory over Curacao at Hampden Park.

Fletcher, 19, made his senior international debut in the same match, coming on as a half-time substitute. The midfielder was initially part of Scotland's training group and has now earned a place in the final squad following Gilmour's withdrawal.

The son of former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher, Tyler has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent months. Despite limited first-team opportunities at Manchester United, where he has made two substitute appearances this season, the youngster has already featured twice for the national side. His twin brother, Jack Fletcher, represents England at youth level.

Gilmour, who plays for Napoli, suffered the injury during the opening half against Curacao and was subsequently withdrawn from the squad. The setback comes as a major blow for Scotland ahead of the World Cup, with the midfielder having played a significant role in the team's qualification campaign.

"We regret to announce that the knee injury sustained by Billy Gilmour in today's win over Curaçao will rule him out of participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Everyone involved with the Scotland Men's National Team wishes Billy a speedy recovery. He will now return to his club, SSC Napoli, to commence rehabilitation," the team said in an official statement.

"I am devastated for Billy because he has been an integral part of our World Cup qualifying campaign. The timing of this injury is so, so cruel and we all feel for him. He knows what we all think of him as a footballer and a person, and while no words will give him any comfort tonight, I am certain Billy will have many major tournaments ahead of him in the future," head coach Steve Clarke added.

Scotland World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna,Nathan Patterson,Anthony Ralston,Andy Robertson,John Souttar,Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Ryan Christie,Findlay Curtis,Lewis Ferguson,Tyler Fletcher,Ben Gannon-Doak,John McGinn,Kenny McLean,Scott McTominay

Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes,George Hirst,Lawrence Shankland,Ross Stewart.

--IANS

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