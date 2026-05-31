1.5 crore water conservation structures built under Jal Sanchay Abhiyaan, says Jal Shakti Minister Paatil

Ahmedabad, May 31 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister, C.R. Paatil said on Sunday that under the 'Jal Sanchay Abhiyan' (water conservation campaign), launched on September 6, 2024, about 1.5 crore water conservation units have been successfully built till date.

Addressing the media in Navsari, the Union Minister provided detailed insights into projects undertaken under the 'Jal Sanchay' campaign and also the administrative preparations ahead of the monsoon season.

He said that more than 1.5 crore water conservation units have been successfully completed till May 31, 2026, due to the overwhelming support of the people and this stood as a living testament of positive response from the countrymen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call.

Sharing further statistics, C.R. Paatil noted that during the first phase, until May 31, 2025, a total of 2.75 million structures were constructed, resulting in the collection of nearly 2.4 BCM (Billion Cubic Meters) of additional water.

"Now that this figure has crossed the 15-million mark, the country is poised to achieve even greater success in water conservation during the upcoming monsoon season," he remarked.

The Union Jal Shakti Minister also highlighted how Prime Minister Modi's call and visionary guidance transformed water conservation efforts into one of the country's largest mass movements.

He also appealed the people to contribute to water conservation in their 'Matrubhumi' (place of birth) from wherever they currently reside -- their 'Karmabhumi' (place of work).

The Navsari MP also lauded the work being undertaken by the Municipal Corporation and said that the critical task of widening and deepening the Navsari Creek is currently proceeding on a war footing, with the aim of completion before the onset of the monsoon.

"The ethos of completing tasks ahead of schedule -- a hallmark of the Bharatiya Janata Party's workers and the administration -- is clearly evident here today. This excellent synergy between the officials and the elected representatives is facilitating the resolution of public issues, thereby sparing the common citizens from the problems of waterlogging and other related difficulties," he remarked.

--IANS

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