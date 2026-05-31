May 31, 2026 8:48 PM हिंदी

Asian U20 Athletics C'ships: India finish second overall as women’s 4x400m relay strikes gold in style

Asian U20 Athletics C'ships: India finish second overall as women’s 4x400m relay strikes gold in style (Credit: AFI)

Hong Kong, May 31 (IANS) India concluded a successful run at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships, winning three gold medals on the final day. This included setting a meet record in the women’s 4x400m relay, helping India finish second in the overall rankings behind the host nation, China.

The Indian team finished the championships with a total of 19 medals, 10 gold, five silver, and four bronze, easily surpassing third-place Japan, which earned 18 medals. China led the medal tally with 25 medals, including 14 gold.

The highlight of the closing day came in the women’s 4x400m relay, where Neeru Pathak, Bhumika Sanjay Nehate, Tahura Khatun and Sehnoor Bawa combined to deliver a gold medal and a new championship record of 3:38.07s. The Indian quartet eclipsed the previous meet record of 3:38.20 set by Japan in 2018, with Neeru producing a strong anchor leg to seal victory.

India also impressed in the men’s 4x400m relay, where Piyush Raj, Sayed Sabeer, Ranjith Kumar S and Mohammed Ashfaq clocked 3:05.54s to claim bronze and establish a new Indian U20 national record. The race proved to be one of the highest-quality relay finals in championship history, with all three medallists bettering the long-standing meet record of 3:07.38 set by Japan in 1999. China won gold in 3:04.88, while Qatar secured silver in 3:05.06.

The day's medal rush began in the morning session when Muskan stormed to victory in the women's 5,000m, winning gold in 16:53.08. India's second individual gold came from Venkatram Reddy Mogali, who produced a personal best of 1:48.27s to win the men's 800m title.

There was more success in the field events as Nishchay claimed silver in the men's discus throw with a personal-best mark of 60.10m, which also established a new Indian U20 national record. The throw made him the first Indian U20 athlete to breach the 60-metre barrier in the event. The women's 4x100m relay team of Kajal Hirabhai Vaja, Bhavana G, Aarti and Nipam added another silver medal to India's tally, clocking 45.05s after a spirited comeback effort during the latter stages of the race.

Elsewhere, the men's 4x100m relay quartet comprising Rudra Sachin Shinde, Mehebubul Ahamed, Aditya Tatya Pisal and Nived Krishan Jyothiprakash finished sixth in 40.11s, while Ashish Yadav narrowly missed out on a podium place in the men's javelin throw, finishing fifth with a best effort of 69.58m.

The championships underlined the growing depth of Indian junior athletics, with relay records, national records and multiple individual titles signalling a promising future for the country's next generation of track and field stars.

--IANS

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