Vaibhav Tatwawadi speaks up on JRD Tata’s impact on India, its people

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’, has said that the show already belonged to the audience even before the cameras started rolling.

The series traces the remarkable rise of Titan through the eyes of visionary businessman Xerxes Desai. It has been adapted for screen from Vinay Kamath’s acclaimed book ‘Titan - India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand’. It presents a story inspired by the extraordinary journey behind one of India’s most iconic consumer brands.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show along with his co-actors Namita Dubey and Jim Sarbh.

He told IANS, “Normally, when someone comes to you and asks, ‘What is your next project?’ You have to tell the details of the project. You have to create a world that, this is my project, this is a rom-com, or this is an action story, whatever. For this particular project, I used to just say that my next project is ‘Titan’. And then people used to tell stories related to Titan”.

The show also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth. The series resonates with the spirit of the Make in India initiative, which aims to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub.

He further mentioned, “That was the time I realized this is something very special and it emotionally already belongs to the audience. Before we even started the shoot or before the release also, it already belongs to the audience. I guess that is what makes it very special along with the amazing team”.

It is written by Karan Vyas, directed by Robbie Grewal, and is produced by Almighty Motion Pictures. It is set in pre-liberalised India, at a time when the country stood on the brink of economic and social change.

‘Made in India - A Titan Story’ set to stream on June 3, 2026 on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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