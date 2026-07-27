Vineet Kumar Singh on ‘Pal Bhar Ke Liye’ premiering at IFFM: ‘Hope it resonates with people across cultures and borders’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has opened up about the world premiere of his film ‘Pal Bhar Ke Liye’ at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The ‘Jaat’ actor expressed hope that the story resonates with audiences across cultures and borders. Speaking about the selection, Viineet said, “It’s always special when a film begins its journey on an international platform. ‘Pal Bhar Ke Liye’ is a story that is extremely important to all of us, to the society and I’m grateful that its first interaction with audiences will happen at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. I hope the film resonates with people across cultures and borders.”

Directed by filmmaker and designer Vikram Phadnis, the film also stars Saiyami Kher and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The movie has been officially selected for its World Premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Australia. ‘Pal Bhar Ke Liye’ will make its first-ever public screening at one of the most respected platforms celebrating Indian cinema on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Vineet Kumar Singh was recently featured in films like “Chhaava,” “Superboys of Malegaon,” and “Jaat,” where his performances received appreciation.

In March, Vineet had opened up about the practice of writing Bollywood scripts in Roman despite films being made in Hindi. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the ‘Chhaava’ actor had revealed that he preferred receiving his dialogues in the Devanagari script. He had pointed out that while Bollywood continues to make Hindi films, much of the work process is still carried out in English.

Vineet shared, “I always tell them to give the dialogues to me in the Devanagari script as I am well-versed in it. Since our dialogues are in Hindi, I feel it is better if the work is also done in the same language. "However, it depends on who prefers what. Everyone is free to make their choices. But if you ask me, it happens for sure that we make movies in Hindi, but most of the work is done in English.”

--IANS

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