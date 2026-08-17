August 17, 2026 9:19 AM हिंदी

Third Monday of Sawan: Lakhs of devotees throng Shiva temples across India

Third Monday of Sawan: Lakhs of devotees throng Shiva temples across India

Varanasi, Aug 17 (IANS) On the third Monday of Sawan, which also coincides with Nag Panchami, lakhs of devotees gathered at major Shiva temples across the country. In Varanasi, a massive crowd of devotees and Kanwariyas thronged Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham despite rain.

Devotees waited in long queues for darshan and offered water to Baba Vishwanath.

Extensive security arrangements, including police deployment and drone surveillance, were put in place to manage the crowds.

At Kashi Vishwanath Dham, devotees and Kanwariyas were warmly welcomed with a grand shower of flowers. The temple was beautifully decorated for the occasion, while devotees attended the Mangala Aarti and raised chants of “Har Har Mahadev”, creating an atmosphere of faith and devotion.

ACP Dashashwamedh Atul Anjaan said lakhs of devotees had been arriving since morning. He also said that boat operations had been suspended because the water level was high and rising.

“Today is the third Monday of Sawan, and it is also the festival of Nag Panchami. Lakhs of devotees have been arriving since morning. As the water level is quite high and continues to rise, the operation of boats has been suspended,” Atul Anjaan said.

DIG Shivhari Meena said officers had been deployed since midnight and were managing the queues in an orderly manner.

“Today is the third Monday of Sawan. As you can see, all the officers have been on duty since midnight. Everyone is out in the field, and the queues are being managed in an orderly manner,” he told IANS.

In Ayodhya, lakhs of devotees gathered at Siddh Peeth Nageshwar Nath to offer water to Lord Shiva. The city echoed with chants of “Bam Bam Bhole”, while extensive security arrangements and CCTV surveillance were in place.

Meanwhile, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, thousands of devotees gathered at Mahakaleshwar Temple. The temple opened at 2:30 a.m., followed by the special Bhasma Aarti at 3 a.m. Baba Mahakal was adorned after a grand Panchamrit Abhishek.

In Vasai, Maharashtra, a large number of devotees gathered at the hilltop Tungareswar Mahadev Temple. Long queues had formed since the night as devotees waited for darshan amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bol Bam”.

In Banka, Bihar, devotees began arriving at temples from around 2 a.m. Kanwariyas carrying Ganga water from Sultanganj reached Banka after travelling nearly 50 km on foot and by vehicles.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea, US seek to resolve outstanding issues over investment plan

S. Korea, US seek to resolve outstanding issues over investment plan

Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' trailer: A grim crime drama with all the makings of an intense revenge thriller! (Photo: Prithviraj/Instagram)

Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' trailer: A grim crime drama with all the makings of an intense revenge thriller!

New York India Day Parade, largest in the world, celebrates 'harmony in heritage’

New York India Day Parade, largest in the world, celebrates 'harmony in heritage’

Amitabh Bachchan on father being against casteism, & why they adopted ‘Bachchan’ as surname

Amitabh Bachchan on father being against casteism, & why they adopted ‘Bachchan’ as surname

Kiran Rao mourns loss of pet cat Miri, says she is ‘resting in peace’ at their farm

Kiran Rao mourns loss of pet cat Miri, says she is ‘resting in peace’ at their farm

Ashok Dham temple stampede: Seven killed, dozen injured in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Seven killed in stampede at Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Kashmera Shah says she feels ‘delusional’ as ‘marriages break, people cheat’ amid Govinda-Sunita spat

Kashmera Shah says she feels ‘delusional’ as ‘marriages break, people cheat’ amid Govinda-Sunita spat

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he & Abhishek watch late-night matches with headphones to avoid disturbing Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he watches late-night matches with headphones to avoid disturbing Jaya Bachchan

Third Monday of Sawan: Lakhs of devotees throng Shiva temples across India

Third Monday of Sawan: Lakhs of devotees throng Shiva temples across India