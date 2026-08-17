August 17, 2026 9:18 AM हिंदी

Seven killed in stampede at Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Ashok Dham temple stampede: Seven killed, dozen injured in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai, Aug 17 (IANS) At least seven people were killed, and more than 12 were injured in a stampede outside the Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday.

The incident triggered chaos at the temple premises as a large number of devotees had gathered to offer prayers and perform rituals on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

An electric wire reportedly fell, triggering panic among the crowd. Rumours then spread among the devotees, causing panic. Many devotees rushed in different directions in an attempt to escape. A stampede ensued, leaving several devotees trapped and crushed under one another.

The incident led to chaos at the temple, while locals and fellow devotees immediately began efforts to rescue those caught in the crowd.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot. Rescue operations were initiated, and arrangements were made to transport the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Administrative officials have reached the site and are overseeing rescue efforts and crowd management. Authorities are also continuing to monitor the situation.

Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said that an unprecedented surge of devotees, intensified by the arrival of two trains around 6.30-6.45 a.m., led to a barricade collapse outside the temple.

The incident occurred as thousands of devotees had gathered at the Ashok Dham Temple to mark the third Monday of the holy Shravan month and perform Jalabhishek.

The Ashok Dham Temple is also known as the Shri Indradamaneshwar Mahadev Temple. It houses a large Shivalinga. The temple attracts a large number of devotees, particularly during the holy month of Sawan.

The month of Sawan holds deep spiritual significance in Hinduism and is considered one of the holiest periods of the year. Shravan, commonly known as Sawan, generally falls in July and August and coincides with the monsoon season. The month is associated with growth, prosperity and happiness.

During Sawan, devotees perform puja and various rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Many devotees observe fasts and dedicate themselves to bhakti and prayer during the month.

Sawan is also considered an auspicious period for beginning new ventures and undertaking important activities. Several festivals of cultural and religious significance are observed during this period, including Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and, depending on the lunar calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi.

--IANS

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