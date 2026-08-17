Kashmera Shah says she feels ‘delusional’ as ‘marriages break, people cheat’ amid Govinda-Sunita spat

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kashmera Shah has expressed disillusionment over marriages and infidelity, questioning whether “true love” still exists.

The post has come amid the on-going public spat between her husband Krushna Abhishek's superstar uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

Kashmera took to her social media account on the earlily morning of Monday, and shared a picture of a heart-shaped trail in the sky, alongside a candid note questioning the existence of lasting love.

"So is this what true love looks like? Does it exist? Does anyone love someone so much that they will pay for this and make their person feel special? Where is this kind of love and who is this person? Feeling so disillusioned by marriages breaking and people cheating. I feel I need a reality check #love #kashmerashah," she wrote.

Her post comes at a time when Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has once again become the subject of intense public discussion.

For the uninitiated, the couple has been making contrasting and pointing remarks about their relationship and washing dirty linen in public.

Sunita has spoken openly about alleged infidelity in her marriage, including claims that Govinda has had affairs. A few days ago, Sunita while talking to the paparazzi, called Govinda a 'sugar daddy' of his new heroine with whom, according to Sunita, is having an affair.

Sunita's shocking claims have raised a lot many eyebrows.

To this, Govinda posted a video where he was seen subtly yet strongly lashing out at Sunita for trying to malign his image.

He asked her to mainly stop abusing and have some control over her swear words.

He also stated that just because he was paired opposite a much younger actress did not mean that he was having in affair and also added that in the history of Bollywood many big stars have work with actresses of a very young age compared to them.

He said that Sunita was not letting a single chance go to put him down in the eyes of his fans.

For the uninitiated, a few months ago Kashmera and Sunita had ended their almost decade-old feud.

The two who were, once upon a time, at loggerheads and did not talk to each other for years, were seen burying the hatchet and getting along like a house on fire.

–IANS

rd/