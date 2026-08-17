August 17, 2026 9:18 AM हिंदी

New York India Day Parade, largest in the world, celebrates 'harmony in heritage’

New York India Day Parade, largest in the world, celebrates 'harmony in heritage’

New York, Aug 17 (IANS) India Day Parade, the world’s largest event celebrating the nation’s freedom, showcased the contributions of the diaspora and the rich tapestry of the nation in this global city.

A tribute to the diversity and the unifying force of being the world’s largest democracy, Sunday’s parade’s theme was “Harmony in heritage”.

About 200,000 people marched in the parade or jammed the sidewalks, waving the Tiranga along the route of the celebration on Madison Avenue.

Governor Kathy Hochul marched at the head of the parade and said she was honoured to “celebrate the rich culture this vibrant community brings to New York”.

Actors Pooja Hegde and Adivi Sesh, who were the chief guests, rode on floats and were cheered by fans along the route.

This was the 44th edition of the parade organised every year by the Federation of Indian Associations, and it has grown to be the world’s biggest in terms of the participants in such an Indian event, most of them coming spontaneously.

“The parade, which has gotten better and bigger every year, proudly shows the contributions of the diaspora not only to New York and the US, but also to the world”, Avinash Gupta, an organiser said.

This year’s parade was special because it marks India’s 80th and the US’s 250th anniversaries of independence from a common coloniser, Britain, sharing a history of anti-colonial struggle, he said.

There were 36 floats representing the religious and cultural diversity of India, as well as Indian American businesses, media and NGOs.

Dancers performed along the route, while bands from New York police to schools and cultural organisations enlivened the parade with music, ranging from Western marching to Indian melodies.

After the parade, a programme of music and dance continued the celebrations, and the aromas of Indian cuisine wafted from a nearby street festival.

--IANS

al/rs

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea, US seek to resolve outstanding issues over investment plan

S. Korea, US seek to resolve outstanding issues over investment plan

Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' trailer: A grim crime drama with all the makings of an intense revenge thriller! (Photo: Prithviraj/Instagram)

Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' trailer: A grim crime drama with all the makings of an intense revenge thriller!

New York India Day Parade, largest in the world, celebrates 'harmony in heritage’

New York India Day Parade, largest in the world, celebrates 'harmony in heritage’

Amitabh Bachchan on father being against casteism, & why they adopted ‘Bachchan’ as surname

Amitabh Bachchan on father being against casteism, & why they adopted ‘Bachchan’ as surname

Kiran Rao mourns loss of pet cat Miri, says she is ‘resting in peace’ at their farm

Kiran Rao mourns loss of pet cat Miri, says she is ‘resting in peace’ at their farm

Ashok Dham temple stampede: Seven killed, dozen injured in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Seven killed in stampede at Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Kashmera Shah says she feels ‘delusional’ as ‘marriages break, people cheat’ amid Govinda-Sunita spat

Kashmera Shah says she feels ‘delusional’ as ‘marriages break, people cheat’ amid Govinda-Sunita spat

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he & Abhishek watch late-night matches with headphones to avoid disturbing Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he watches late-night matches with headphones to avoid disturbing Jaya Bachchan

Third Monday of Sawan: Lakhs of devotees throng Shiva temples across India

Third Monday of Sawan: Lakhs of devotees throng Shiva temples across India