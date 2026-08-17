Amitabh Bachchan reveals he watches late-night matches with headphones to avoid disturbing Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed the amusing lengths he and son Abhishek Bachchan go to while watching late-night sports.

The actor, in a heartfelt and fun revelation during his hosting stint on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, shared that they use headphones to avoid disturbing Jaya Bachchan and the family from their sleep.

It began when the veteran actor said, “Abhishek aur main joh hain, khel main bahut dilchaspi rakhtein hain.” (Abhishek and I take a very keen interest in sports)

Bachchan jokingly brought up the familiar household situation that comes with watching matches late into the night.

When the contestant asked if Jaya objects to watching matches at home, like his own wife does, Big B confirmed it with a laugh and revealed their workaround.

“Bilkul aisa hi hota hain, Sir. Toh humne thodisi akalmandi ki, ek alag TV humne lagwaliya apne, aur unko boldete hain, aap jaiye bahut der hogai hain, aap jaake sojaiye, toh woh jaake sojate hain, aur humlog idhar dekhte hain raat bhar,” he said.

(It is exactly like that, Sir. So we used a bit of cleverness. We installed a separate TV for ourselves. We tell her, “You go, it’s getting very late, please go to sleep.” So she goes off to sleep, and we watch here all night)

He further explained how they make sure their excitement does not wake anyone up.

“Aur kyunki awaaz joh hain wo neeche na jaaye, taaki unko disturbance ho, kabhi-kabhi headphones lagakey sunte hain, dekhte hain ya phir volume kam rakhtein hain,” Bachchan said.

(And because we don't want the sound to travel downstairs and disturb them, sometimes we watch with headphones or keep the volume low)

The actor added that maintaining silence becomes particularly difficult when their team wins.

“Kyuki bhaisahab aisa hota haina, jab humlog koi sports dekhte hai, toh agar humari team jeet jaati hai toh… YEAHHHHHH… aise karkey chillate hain, toh yeh awaaz sunkar ke unlog uthjaatein hain ki kya hua, kuch gadbad hogaya kya.. hume khetein hain ki humara goal hogaya hai, ya humne chakka mara hai ,” he said.

(Because when we watch sports and our team wins, we go, “YEAHHHHHH!” So hearing that noise, they wake up thinking something has gone wrong. We have to explain that our team scored a goal or that we hit a six)

–IANS

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