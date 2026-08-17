August 17, 2026 9:18 AM हिंदी

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Yerevan, Aug 17 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrived in Yerevan for a two-day visit aimed at further strengthening India-Armenia defence and strategic cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Singh was received by the Ambassador of India to Armenia and senior representatives of the Armenian Defence Ministry upon his arrival.

During his visit, the Defence Secretary is scheduled to engage with the Armenian leadership to discuss and chart the course of future cooperation between the two countries in the defence and strategic sectors.

The visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Armenia on defence-related matters and follows a high-level Armenian military delegation's visit to New Delhi earlier this year.

Earlier in April, Armenia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. The two sides discussed issues related to defence cooperation between India and Armenia.

Asryan had arrived in India on April 28 for an official visit. Armenia's Ministry of Defence said that during the meeting with Singh, the two sides discussed issues related to cooperation in the defence sector.

A day earlier, Lieutenant General Asryan also held talks with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. According to the Indian Air Force's Media Co-ordination Centre, the discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation and interoperability, as well as strengthening bilateral air power ties.

Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan also met then Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and discussed ways to pursue joint ventures for the development of military hardware.

Singh's current visit to Yerevan is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to build on these engagements and explore avenues for deeper defence and strategic cooperation.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea, US seek to resolve outstanding issues over investment plan

S. Korea, US seek to resolve outstanding issues over investment plan

Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' trailer: A grim crime drama with all the makings of an intense revenge thriller! (Photo: Prithviraj/Instagram)

Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' trailer: A grim crime drama with all the makings of an intense revenge thriller!

New York India Day Parade, largest in the world, celebrates 'harmony in heritage’

New York India Day Parade, largest in the world, celebrates 'harmony in heritage’

Amitabh Bachchan on father being against casteism, & why they adopted ‘Bachchan’ as surname

Amitabh Bachchan on father being against casteism, & why they adopted ‘Bachchan’ as surname

Kiran Rao mourns loss of pet cat Miri, says she is ‘resting in peace’ at their farm

Kiran Rao mourns loss of pet cat Miri, says she is ‘resting in peace’ at their farm

Ashok Dham temple stampede: Seven killed, dozen injured in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Seven killed in stampede at Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Kashmera Shah says she feels ‘delusional’ as ‘marriages break, people cheat’ amid Govinda-Sunita spat

Kashmera Shah says she feels ‘delusional’ as ‘marriages break, people cheat’ amid Govinda-Sunita spat

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he & Abhishek watch late-night matches with headphones to avoid disturbing Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he watches late-night matches with headphones to avoid disturbing Jaya Bachchan

Third Monday of Sawan: Lakhs of devotees throng Shiva temples across India

Third Monday of Sawan: Lakhs of devotees throng Shiva temples across India