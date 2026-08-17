Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Yerevan, Aug 17 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrived in Yerevan for a two-day visit aimed at further strengthening India-Armenia defence and strategic cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Singh was received by the Ambassador of India to Armenia and senior representatives of the Armenian Defence Ministry upon his arrival.

During his visit, the Defence Secretary is scheduled to engage with the Armenian leadership to discuss and chart the course of future cooperation between the two countries in the defence and strategic sectors.

The visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Armenia on defence-related matters and follows a high-level Armenian military delegation's visit to New Delhi earlier this year.

Earlier in April, Armenia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. The two sides discussed issues related to defence cooperation between India and Armenia.

Asryan had arrived in India on April 28 for an official visit. Armenia's Ministry of Defence said that during the meeting with Singh, the two sides discussed issues related to cooperation in the defence sector.

A day earlier, Lieutenant General Asryan also held talks with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. According to the Indian Air Force's Media Co-ordination Centre, the discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation and interoperability, as well as strengthening bilateral air power ties.

Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan also met then Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and discussed ways to pursue joint ventures for the development of military hardware.

Singh's current visit to Yerevan is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to build on these engagements and explore avenues for deeper defence and strategic cooperation.

--IANS

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