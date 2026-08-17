Kiran Rao mourns loss of pet cat Miri, says she is ‘resting in peace’ at their farm

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Kiran Rao mourned the loss of her beloved pet cat Miri on Sunday.

The filmmaker called her as a “hella cool cat” and said that she is now “resting in peace” at their farm, surrounded by birdsong.

The ‘Laapata Ladies’ director shared an emotional tribute to Miri on her social media account, and recalled her playful personality and described her as a “consummate hunter” who loved chasing birds and other creatures.

“Miri Cat left us to yesterday to bask in eternal sunshine and have an endless supply of birds and critters to chase. She was one hella cool cat,” Rao wrote.

She added, “Named for her peppery coat, Miri was a consummate hunter who liked to drink from nice glasses, and used the elevator to travel up and down in the building. She had the softest-ever coat, and generously collected her hafta of scratches and brushing from all of us and anyone who passed through the house. And what she loved doing most was lying around in dappled sunlight, stretched out like the queen that she was... She has our hearts forever.”

She further wrote, “Miri is now resting in peace on our farm, surrounded by birdsong.”

The emotional post comes a day after Rao, ex husband and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and their son Azad Rao Khan were spotted outside a pet clinic in Mumbai.

On Saturday, a video of the family leaving a pet clinic has surfaced online, with Azad appearing visibly emotional as Aamir was seen carrying a pet carrier.

The sighting had prompted concern among netizens, with many speculating that the family’s pet might have been unwell. Some users also expressed fears that the family may have lost a pet, after noticing Azad looking upset.

Miri had previously featured in Kiran Rao’s social media updates. In February, when the filmmaker was recovering from chikungunya, she had shared a photograph with Miri and affectionately described her as an “excellent paramedic” who was monitoring her fever.

On the professional front, Kiran Rao is best known for directing Dhobi Ghat and Laapataa Ladies. Her latest directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, was selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

–IANS

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