April 14, 2026 4:13 PM हिंदी

Vinay Pathak says ‘love for food’ forms basis of friendship, collaborations with Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor

Vinay Pathak says ‘love for food’ forms basis of friendship, collaborations with Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Vinay Pathak, who is receiving good response to his work in the streaming film ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’, has shared the shared love for food is the common denominator between him, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor.

The three actors spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ helmed by Rajat Kapoor, and discussed their association as collaborators and friends for over 30 years.

When asked what it’s like when they sit and jam as collaborators and friends, Vinay Pathak said, “It's the food. It is the main cinema among us. We don't have to deal with the camera. And, mind you, I'm a vegetarian amongst them. So, no mutton for me, no, nothing for me. But I enjoy the sheer passion for food, and that has always been there. It has never diminished its significance no matter where we go”.

The actor also spoke about his character in the film, as he strongly disagreed that the film’s story rests heavily on his shoulders despite him playing the titular character.

He told IANS, “Let me unravel the mystery for you. It does not rest on my shoulder or on my throat, which gets slit. If it did, then the film would not have been made. I think the film rests on, for me, two things, the brilliantly written screenplay and of course the dialogues and the way how Rajat has managed to handle all the aspects of the ensemble. I think the ensemble is the strongest character of our film”.

“It is almost physically one entity, how strong this ensemble is. Because once it grips you, it does not let go off you. That is how strong the ensemble is. And that means coming together of all the characters together. So, I think for me, that is the success of this particular film”, he added.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Mithya Talkies, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is available to stream on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

UP govt's push for mushroom farming helps rural women earn up to Rs 10 lakh annually

UP govt's push for mushroom farming helps rural women earn up to Rs 10 lakh annually

PCB imposes two-year ban on Muzarabani for ditching PSL for IPL

PCB imposes two-year ban on Muzarabani for ditching PSL for IPL

PM Modi makes fresh appeal for support to Women's Reservation Bill in Uttarakhand

PM Modi makes fresh appeal for support to Women's Reservation Bill in Uttarakhand

Sameer Anjaan recalls how Kishore Kumar used to have fun with Asha Bhosle during recordings

Sameer Anjaan recalls how Kishore Kumar used to have fun with Asha Bhosle during recordings

Avinash Tiwary calls his new song from ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’, a slow-burn

Avinash Tiwary calls his new song from ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’, a slow-burn

Mining equipment maker Eimco Elecon Q4 profit crashes over 57 pc

Mining equipment maker Eimco Elecon's Q4 profit crashes over 57 pc

EAM Jaishankar, Australian counterpart Penny Wong discuss West Asia conflict

EAM Jaishankar, Australian counterpart Penny Wong discuss West Asia conflict

Global pharma giants escape US regulation while testing drugs in China’s Xinjiang: Report

Global pharma giants escape US regulation while testing drugs in China’s Xinjiang: Report

Trump not to travel to Israel for I-Day celebrations: Report (File image)

Trump not to travel to Israel for I-Day celebrations: Report

FIFA chief Infantino mourns death of Ghana footballer Dominic Frimpong (Credit: Aduana FC/X)

FIFA chief Infantino mourns death of Ghana footballer Dominic Frimpong