Vinay Pathak says ‘love for food’ forms basis of friendship, collaborations with Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Vinay Pathak, who is receiving good response to his work in the streaming film ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’, has shared the shared love for food is the common denominator between him, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor.

The three actors spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ helmed by Rajat Kapoor, and discussed their association as collaborators and friends for over 30 years.

When asked what it’s like when they sit and jam as collaborators and friends, Vinay Pathak said, “It's the food. It is the main cinema among us. We don't have to deal with the camera. And, mind you, I'm a vegetarian amongst them. So, no mutton for me, no, nothing for me. But I enjoy the sheer passion for food, and that has always been there. It has never diminished its significance no matter where we go”.

The actor also spoke about his character in the film, as he strongly disagreed that the film’s story rests heavily on his shoulders despite him playing the titular character.

He told IANS, “Let me unravel the mystery for you. It does not rest on my shoulder or on my throat, which gets slit. If it did, then the film would not have been made. I think the film rests on, for me, two things, the brilliantly written screenplay and of course the dialogues and the way how Rajat has managed to handle all the aspects of the ensemble. I think the ensemble is the strongest character of our film”.

“It is almost physically one entity, how strong this ensemble is. Because once it grips you, it does not let go off you. That is how strong the ensemble is. And that means coming together of all the characters together. So, I think for me, that is the success of this particular film”, he added.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Mithya Talkies, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is available to stream on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

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