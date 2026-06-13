June 13, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

India highlights strong economic partnership with Kenya, untapped potential for further growth

India highlights strong economic partnership with Kenya, untapped potential for further growth

Nairobi, June 13 (IANS) The Indian High Commissioner to Kenya on Saturday highlighted the strong economic partnership between India and Kenya and the untapped potential for further growth at a business event in Eldoret.

“High Commission, in association with India-Kenya Chamber of Commerce (IKCC), organised a business event in Eldoret to promote trade and investments between India and Kenya,” the High Commission of India, Nairobi wrote on X.

“High Commissioner highlighted the strong economic partnership between India and Kenya and untapped potential for further growth. The Indian-Kenyan industry captains of Eldoret apprised the High Commissioner of their business linkages with Indian companies and suggested steps that could further strengthen bilateral trade,” it added.

The meeting was joined by representatives of the County government and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), as well as the Chairman of IKCC.

On Friday, the High Commissioner and Governor of Uasin Gishu County discussed opportunities for cooperation during the former's visit to Eldoret

“High Commissioner called on the Hon’ble Governor of Uasin Gishu County, Jonathan Bii Chelilim, during his visit to Eldoret,” the High Commission of India in Nairobi wrote on X.

“Discussions pertained to opportunities for cooperation between India and Uasin Gishu county within the larger framework of India-Kenya partnership, particularly in attracting Indian investments in agriculture and agro-processing, health-care, sports, education and capacity-building,” it added.

According to the High Commission, “the meeting underscored the growing engagement between India and Kenya in different domains and the potential for greater cooperation with the country.”

High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika also attended a meeting with the Indian diaspora in Eldoret.

He hailed the diaspora’s contributions to the social-economic development of the country and for being a living bridge between India and Kenya.

“High Commissioner conveyed the importance and priority attached by Government of India to its diaspora abroad, the measures being taken to further deepen the linkages and encouraged them to be a stakeholder in India’s journey for Viksit Bharat 2047,” stated the High Commission.

–IANS

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