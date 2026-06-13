June 13, 2026 8:16 PM हिंदी

When Lara Dutta revealed why she helped Priyanka Chopra during the Miss Universe

When Lara Dutta revealed why she helped Priyanka Chopra during the Miss Universe

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta once gave a phenomenal reply as veteran actress and host Simi Garewal accused her of not being ambitious enough.

During Lara's appearance on the chat show, "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal", Simi had asked, "Priyanka (Chopra) was on my show, and she was telling me that when you were both running for the same contest, you took her aside. She didn't know anything at that time. And you helped her and taught her how to do her make-up, and you also took Diya (Mirza) under your wing. And I thought, how unusual and how generous. But how not competitive."

To this, the 'Partner' actress had said that while one needs to be focused in life, we should not forget what really matters at the end of the day. Lara added that life gives you very few moments to do something for others, and when such moments present themselves, one should not let them pass by.

"Well, Simi, I guess with me, you keep your focus where you want it to be. I mean, for me, it was winning Miss India and winning Miss Universe, the entire focus is there. But at the same time, you don't forget that you're human. And achievements or failures, without trying to sound morbid, but once they're gone, aren't really going to matter. Your achievements or your failures. You take nothing with you. And you get very few moments in life to really reach out and do something for someone. And those are the moments that make life. They do," Lara had said.

"And if I can't do that, then I'm not living. And I don't want any of it if I can't have that. Because that's the most important thing to me", she further went on to explain.

--IANS

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