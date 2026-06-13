June 13, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC 2026: When and Where to watch Australia vs Turkey, know all details

When and Where to watch Australia vs Turkey, know all details of their clash in the preliminary stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Vancouver on Saturday. Photo credit: FIFA

Vancouver, June 13 (IANS) Australia will start their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Turkey in the second match of Group D, in which the hosts USA have made a great start, defeating Paraguay by 4-1 in their campaign opener.v

Australia is competing at the global finals for a sixth consecutive edition, while Turkey are making their third appearance and their first since they stormed all the way to the semi-finals at Korea/Japan 2002.

The winners of Group D will progress to a San Francisco Bay Area date with one of the third-place finishers from either Group B, E, F, I, or J. The runners-up are set to face the Group G runners-up in Dallas. Should the third-placed team in Group D qualify as one of the eight best, they will meet either the Group E, Group I, or Group K winners in Boston, New York, New Jersey, or Kansas City, respectively.

Since losing 6–0 to Spain last September, Turkey has won seven of its next eight games. The only blip was a 2–2 draw in the reverse fixture with Spain.

On the other hand, Australia have a wretched record in World Cup opening matches, losing five of six. Australia has also lost more games than any nation at the previous five World Cups. However, they reached the knockout stage in 2022 and would be confident of challenging for another Round-of-32 berth.

How to watch Australia vs Turkey live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. However, A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 14, 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: BC Place Stadium, Vancouver

Referee: Jesus Noel Valenzuela Saez

Squads:

Australia

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan, Patrick Beach, Paul Izzo.

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, Harry Souttar, Kai Trewin.

Midfielders: Cameron Devlin, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Mathew Leckie, Paul Okon-Engstler, Aiden O’Neill.

Forwards: Ajdin Hrustic, Nestory Irankunda, Awer Mabil, Mohamed Toure, Nishan Velupillay, Cristian Volpato, Tete Yengi.

Turkey:

Goalkeepers: Ugurcan Cakir, Altay Bayindir, Berke Ozer.

Defenders: Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Samet Akaydin, Eren Elmali, Mert Muldur, Zeki Celik, Ferdi Kadioglu, Yusuf Akcicek.

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu, Ismail Yuksek, Salih Ozcan, Okay Yokuslu, Kaan Ayhan, Irfan Can Kahveci, Can Uzun.

Forwards: Kenan Yildiz, Arda Guler, Kerem Akturkoglu, Bariş Alper Yilmaz, Cengiz Under, Semih Kilicsoy, Bertug Yildirim, Deniz Gul.

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

'We need to regroup and stick together,' says Lewis after Ireland's defeat to Scotland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Manchester on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 WC: 'We need to regroup and stick together,' says Lewis after Ireland's defeat to Scotland

Ghana seeks review of Canada’s visa refusal for midfielder Thomas Partey for their opening FIFA World Cup match against Panama on June 17. Photo credit: FIFA

FIFA WC 2026: Ghana seeks review of Canada’s visa refusal for midfielder Partey

ISRO working on tech to extend lunar lander life up to 200 days: Chairman Narayanan

ISRO working on tech to extend lunar lander life up to 200 days: Chairman Narayanan

Ajay Rohera's unbeaten 130 powers Jabalpur Royal Lions to hat-trick of wins, beating Malwa Stallions in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Photo credit: MPCA

MPL T20 Scindia Cup: Rohera's unbeaten 130 powers Royal Lions to hat-trick of wins

Pakistan's use of anti-terror measures against protestors in PoK fuels human rights concerns (File image)

Pakistan's use of anti-terror measures against protestors in PoK fuels human rights concerns

When Abhishek Bachchan was left humbled by a family member

When Abhishek Bachchan was left humbled by a family member

Sayali Satghare leads SOBO Mumbai Falcons to victory over Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs and to historic title in the T20 Mumbai Women’s League in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: MCA

T20 Mumbai Women’s League: Sayali Satghare leads SOBO Mumbai Falcons to historic title

Pakistan's human organ trafficking networks targeting vulnerable Bangladeshis: Report (File image)

Pakistan's human organ trafficking networks targeting vulnerable Bangladeshis: Report

BRICS adopts farmer-centric Indore Declaration: Shivraj Chouhan

BRICS adopts farmer-centric Indore Declaration: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Adil Hussain: I’m admirer of people who break free from all kinds of shackles

Adil Hussain: I’m admirer of people who break free from all kinds of shackles