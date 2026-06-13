June 13, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

HPCA's newly installed SubAir Drainage System helps ensure start of India vs Afghanistan ODI in Dharamshala

HPCA's newly installed SubAir Drainage System helps ensure start of India vs Afghanistan ODI in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, June 13 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) successfully showcased the capabilities of its newly-installed SubAir Drainage System at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamshala, as the venue was made match-ready in approximately 20 minutes despite more than 12 hours of continuous rainfall in the city.

Heavy rain had lashed Dharamshala through the previous day and continued for an extended period leading into the highly anticipated India versus Afghanistan fixture. While such weather conditions would traditionally pose a significant challenge for match preparation, HPCA's investment in one of the most advanced drainage technologies in world cricket enabled the ground staff to restore playing conditions swiftly and efficiently, ensuring that the match commenced as scheduled.

The fixture, featuring two of Asia's leading cricketing nations, attracted significant interest from fans across the country and around the world. With thousands of spectators in attendance and millions watching through broadcast and digital platforms, the ability to prepare the playing area within a short span of time underscored the importance of modern infrastructure in today's game.

The newly-installed SubAir Drainage System is a state-of-the-art technology designed to rapidly remove water from beneath the playing surface. Unlike conventional drainage systems that rely primarily on gravity, the SubAir system actively pulls water and moisture away from the turf through a network of underground pipes, significantly accelerating the drying process. The technology helps maintain the quality of the outfield, improves player safety, and allows the grounds to recover quickly following adverse weather conditions.

The system is regarded as a benchmark in modern sports venue management and is also utilised at the renowned M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, a venue widely recognised for its ability to resume play quickly after rain interruptions.

The installation of the world-class drainage system marks another significant milestone in HPCA's efforts to provide players, match officials, broadcasters, and fans with an exceptional cricketing experience while minimising weather-related disruptions.

As Dharamshala continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for international cricket, investments in cutting-edge infrastructure such as the SubAir Drainage System will play a key role in ensuring the highest standards of venue preparedness and match operations.

--IANS

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