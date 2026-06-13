Khalistan movement fragmented ecosystem cannibalising itself: Report

Ottawa, June 13 (IANS) The broader Khalistan landscape — ranging from terror outfits such as Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to various Akali factions and the network linked to imprisoned leader Amritpal Singh — does not reflect a unified political movement.

Instead, it remains fragmented into competing entities, each claiming legitimacy while discrediting the others as compromised or "cowardly". These factions are operating under the influence of handlers based in Islamabad pursuing interests unrelated to Sikh welfare, a report has highlighted.

According to a ‘Khalsa Vox' report, the Operation Blue Star anniversary statement from BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar does not function as a rallying cry; instead, it comes across as an inadvertent confession of failure.

“Every June, the anniversaries around Operation Blue Star are used by a handful of overseas-based extremists to reignite a separatist cause that the vast majority of India's Sikh community has long since moved past. This year was no different. Wadhawa Singh Babbar, chief of the Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International — a designated terrorist organisation — issued his customary statement. But read carefully; his words reveal not the strength of the Khalistan movement but its profound and irreversible disarray,” the report detailed.

“The most striking feature of Wadhawa Singh’s letter is not its anti-India rhetoric — that is boilerplate. What stands out is the contempt it reserves for other pro-Khalistan groups. He dismisses the referendum campaigns of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as toothless theatre. He ridicules Shiromani Akali Dal factions for seeking electoral relevance within India’s constitutional framework. He sneers at parties that ‘deliver speeches about Khalistan’ without a concrete roadmap,” it added.

The report noted that this does not reflect the voice of a confident liberation movement but rather a fragmented ecosystem “cannibalising” itself.

Khalsa Vox quoted the translation of Wadhawa Singh’s letter, saying, "Without a solid, modern plan and arms struggle, Khalistan can’t be achieved.” He called on Sikhs to “contribute to the Khalistan movement with body, mind, and money.”

“Let that sink in. A man sitting comfortably in Pakistan — a country with a documented, decades-long record of weaponising Sikh grievances as a destabilization tool against India — is asking young Sikhs living in Punjab, Canada, the UK, and Australia to sacrifice their bodies and money for a cause whose principal beneficiary would be the Pakistani deep state. This is not liberation theology. This is recruitment literature for proxy warfare,” the report mentioned.

Highlighting the contributions of the Sikh community, it noted that Sikhs have served India as distinguished soldiers, administrators, entrepreneurs, athletes, and artists. It also underlined that Punjab’s farmers have played a key role in feeding the nation.

“Sikh institutions — the langar, the seva, the Gurdwara — represent some of the most inclusive civic traditions in the world. To reduce this rich civilizational legacy to a violent, Pakistan-sponsored territorial fantasy is not advocacy for Sikh rights. It is exploitation of Sikh identity,” the report stressed.

--IANS

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