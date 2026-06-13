June 13, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

India to fast-track Ebola vaccine production amid Africa outbreak: Report

India to fast-track Ebola vaccine production amid Africa outbreak: Report

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) India is set to play a key role in the global response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, with the Serum Institute of India (SII) fast-tracking the development and production of a vaccine candidate targeting the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, according to a report.

A report by Modern Diplomacy showed that the initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with the University of Oxford and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The vaccine candidate -- known as ChAdOx1 BDBV -- is designed to protect against the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, a relatively rare strain currently linked to the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and parts of Uganda, it said.

Unlike the more widely known Zaire strain of Ebola, there is currently no approved vaccine for the Bundibugyo variant, making the development effort particularly significant.

The vaccine uses the same viral vector technology platform that was deployed for the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, enabling faster manufacturing and scale-up once clinical-grade doses are ready for testing.

WHO has accelerated the assessment process for the vaccine candidate as global health agencies seek to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.

According to available reports, more than 1,500 suspected Ebola cases and over 650 deaths have been recorded in the DRC and Uganda since the outbreak began earlier this year.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said a vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain could help control the current epidemic and strengthen preparedness for future outbreaks.

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya has also confirmed that the vaccine will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Meanwhile, India has reported no active Ebola cases. However, health authorities and airports have heightened surveillance measures, including screening and isolation protocols for travellers arriving from affected regions.

Experts have described the Ebola outbreak as a global health concern, with governments and vaccine developers racing to strengthen preparedness and accelerate vaccine development efforts.

--IANS

ag/

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