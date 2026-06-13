Women’s T20 WC: Gordon, Fraser’s 3-wicket hauls guide Scotland to historic 40-run win over Ireland

Manchester, June 13 (IANS) Skipper Kathryn Bryce led from the front with a sparkling half-century before spinner Kirstie Gordon ripped through Ireland's middle-order as Scotland registered a historic 40-run victory in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Defending 161/5, built around a match-defining 106-run partnership between sisters Kathryn and Sarah Bryce, Scotland produced a disciplined bowling display to bowl Ireland out for 121 in 19.1 overs and secure their first-ever win in Women's T20 World Cup history.

Ireland's chase suffered an early setback when Kathryn struck in the opening over, pulling off a sharp return catch to dismiss Alana Dalzell. However, Amy Hunter and skipper Gaby Lewis steadied the innings, helping Ireland recover to 35/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Hunter looked in fine touch, driving and pulling with authority as she raced to 39 off 36 deliveries. Alongside Lewis, she kept Ireland in the hunt, but Scotland gradually tightened their grip through spin. The breakthrough arrived in the eighth over when Katherine Fraser outfoxed Lewis, who was stumped by Sarah Bryce while attempting to advance down the track.

With the required rate climbing, Hunter continued to fight before Fraser delivered another crucial blow, bowling the Irish batter with a delivery that sneaked through her attempted reverse sweep. That wicket triggered a dramatic collapse from which Ireland never recovered.

The turning point came in Gordon's sensational 13th over. The left-arm spinner removed Rebecca Stokell and Leah Paul in successive deliveries before bowling Alice Tector to complete a remarkable triple strike. Ireland slumped from 68/3 to 70/6 within six balls as Scotland seized complete control of the contest.

Orla Prendergast attempted to revive the chase with a spirited 33 off 23 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while Arlene Kelly contributed 15. But the mounting required rate and regular wickets proved too much to overcome.

Gordon finished with outstanding figures of 3/16 from four overs, while Fraser matched her tally with 3/18. Kathryn capped a memorable all-round performance with figures of 2/19 to go with her 60 off 39 balls earlier in the first innings.

Earlier, Scotland's innings was transformed by the Bryce sisters after early wickets left them at 37/2. Sarah narrowly missed a half-century with 49, while Kathryn struck a commanding 60 as their century stand propelled Scotland to a challenging total.

The victory not only handed Scotland a dream start to their campaign but also ended their long wait for a breakthrough win on the Women's T20 World Cup stage.

Brief scores:

Scotland 161/5 in 20 overs (Kathryn Bryce 60, Sarah Bryce 49; Ava Canning 3-27, Arlene Kelly 1-24) beat Ireland 121 all out in 19.2 overs (Amy Hunter 39, Orla Prendergast 33; Kirstie Gordon 3-16, Katherine Fraser 3-18) by 40 runs.

--IANS

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