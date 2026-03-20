Viksit Delhi@2047: Delhi L-G TS Sandhu calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing thoughts of building 'Viksit Delhi@2047', an official said.

L-G Sandhu sat before the Prime Minister in his office and briefed him about his experience in the Lok Niwas and the steps planned to achieve PM Modi’s Vision for Viksit Delhi@2047, said an official aware of the interaction.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote, “Called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji earlier today.”

On March 13, Sandhu called on President Droupadi Murmu and discussed issues related to the national capital.

In a message on X, the L-G wrote, “Honoured to call on Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and receive her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement.”

Earlier, the L-G shared his experience about enjoying the spring blooms in Amrit Udyan on the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises.

Posting his photo clicked in the famous lawns of the premises, he wrote, “A lovely walk through the famed gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan this forenoon. Nice to meet many Dilliwalas enjoying the spring blooms.”

During the day, the L-G also reviewed the security, sanitation and health situation with officials. After a meeting with Rupesh Kumar Thakur, Secretary (Health), and Prashant Goel, Additional Chief Secretary (Food and Civil Supplies), Sandhu wrote on X, “Emphasis on preparedness, coordination and effective response.”

The L-G was also greeted by the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner during the day.

Sandhu, who took over as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on March 11, also brainstormed with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues earlier this week.

He discussed development and security issues in these meetings with officials. The Lok Niwas, in a message on social media platform X, said: "The Chief Minister, GNCT of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her Cabinet colleagues, met Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu. They apprised the L-G of ongoing initiatives towards building a #ViksitDilli."

"The Delhi L-G underlined key challenges and opportunities, and the collective resolve to develop Delhi as a global capital aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," the Lok Niwas added.

--IANS

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