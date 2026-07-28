July 28, 2026 3:01 PM हिंदी

'KJQ - King, Jackie, Queen' trailer: A riveting tale of friendship, power and revenge!

'KJQ - King, Jackie, Queen' trailer: A riveting tale of friendship, power and revenge! (Photo Credit: SLV cinemas/X)

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) Dedicating the film to the memory of its late director KK, the makers of upcoming Telugu period crime drama 'KJQ' (King, Jackie, Queen) have now released a hard hitting trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

SLV Cinemas, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the gripping trailer. It wrote, "Bayata Villain eh… HERO! Their world. Their story. Their journey. #KJQTrailer. #KJQ GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 7th. #KJQonAug7 #KingJackieQueen."

The trailer opens with a compelling voiceover that introduces the three central characters through symbolic comparisons to Dawood Ibrahim, Ajmal Kasab, and Mother Teresa. It suggests how circumstances can transform a person into a beast, a great sage, or an ordinary human being, setting the stage for the characters played by Deekshith Shetty, Shashi Odela, and Yukti Thareja. As the trailer unfolds, it reveals a gripping tale of power, ego, and vengeance, where two close friends find themselves locked in an intense conflict that drives the story forward.

For the unaware, the film is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. KJQ is a period crime drama set against the backdrop of the 1990s. Deekshith Shetty, known for his memorable performances in 'Dasara' and 'The Girlfriend', plays the lead in the film. He is joined by debutante Shashi Odela and actress Yukti Thareja in key roles.

The film marks the final directorial work of late director KK, who passed away last year. The makers are looking to making this project a heartfelt tribute to director KK's creative vision and enduring love for filmmaking.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Nagesh Banell and a pulsating background score by Poornachandra Tejaswi. The technical team also includes editor Shravan Katikaneni and production designer Srikanth Ramishetty.

--IANS

mkr/

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