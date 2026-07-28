July 28, 2026 3:01 PM हिंदी

NTPC Q1 earnings beat estimates as profit jumps 12 pc

NTPC Q1 earnings beat estimates as profit jumps 12 pc

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) State-run power major NTPC Ltd beat analysts' estimates after reporting a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27, supported by robust electricity demand during the peak summer season, according to a report.

According to an analysis of The Star, the company's net profit rose to Rs 53.4 billion in the April-June quarter from the corresponding period a year ago, surpassing the average analyst estimate of Rs 48 billion.

The country's largest power producer benefited from record electricity consumption during the quarter as rising temperatures across several parts of India boosted demand for power.

NTPC's electricity sales volume increased by around 3 per cent year-on-year, while revenue also grew by about 3 per cent during the reporting quarter.

The New Delhi-headquartered company added 196 MW of generation capacity during the quarter.

However, its net capacity addition on a year-on-year basis was lower after the permanent closure of its 440 MW coal-fired power plant in September last year.

Higher power demand also led to improved utilisation of NTPC's thermal fleet. The plant load factor (PLF) of its coal-based stations increased to 76.7 per cent in the June quarter from 75.2 per cent a year earlier.

According to power ministry data, utilisation of coal-fired power plants across the country also rose by nearly three percentage points during the quarter, reflecting strong demand, particularly during evening hours when solar power generation declines.

Coal and natural gas together account for more than 80 per cent of NTPC's installed generation capacity, including joint ventures.

At the same time, the company is expanding its renewable energy portfolio and has also announced plans to add nuclear power capacity as part of its strategy to diversify its energy mix and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

--IANS

ag/

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