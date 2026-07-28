July 28, 2026 3:00 PM हिंदी

Dulquer Salmaan plays Krishna in director Pavan Sadineni's 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara'

Dulquer Salmaan plays Krishna in director Pavan Sadineni's 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' (Photo: Swapna Cinemas/X)

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) The makers of director Pavan Sadineni's upcoming film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead, on Tuesday marked the birthday of actor Dulquer Salmaan by releasing a new poster of the actor from the film and announcing that he played a character called Krishna in the film.

The makers also intend to release the first single from the film, 'Chitti Chitti Cheema', later in the day to mark the occasion.

Taking to its social media timelines, production house Swapna Cinemas wrote, "Today we celebrate the smile, the warmth and the magic that is @dulQuer. Team #AakasamLoOkaTara / #AOTMovie wishes our Krishna a very Happy Birthday. #AOTFirstSingle out Today. #ChittiChittiCheema #KuttiKuttiPoove #MittaiMazhai #SanSanHawaP. #HBDDulquerSalmaan."

It may be recalled that the makers the film had some months ago introduced Satvika Veeravalli as the lead of the film.

The film, which is being produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the Light Box Media banner, is being presented by well known production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema.

Geetha Arts, which is one of the firms presenting the film, had taken to its Instagram page to share the introduction video of the actress. It wrote, "She carries a dream bigger than the sky…. Introducing Satvika Veeravalli - The dreamer who gives wings to #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie."

The introduction video begins with a child, pointing to the sky and asking "How do I go to space?" Viewers are then given a glimpse of the heroine.The introduction video shows Satvika Veeravalli as a youngster from the rural parts who is dissuaded from pursuing her dream of going to space.

We hear a man's voice saying, "Coming from a village that has no roads, you harbour plans of going to space? First, you show us if you can cross the borders of the village. Then, we'll see."

It is evident that the film will revolve around the character that Satvika Veeravalli plays and that she is actually the protagonist. The film is about a girl from a remote rural region realising her dream of becoming an astronaut and going to space.

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. It has two-time National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by one of the best in business, Sujith Sarang. The film has editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

The heroine introduction video also disclosed the fact that the film was scheduled to hit screens this year.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Esha Deol wishes sister Ahana on birthday, says father Dharmendra’s blessings are always with her

Esha Deol wishes sister Ahana on birthday, says father Dharmendra’s blessings are always with her

CWG 2026: ‘My mother is blind, supported me despite criticism all over,’ says Sharmila after historic gold

CWG 2026: ‘My mother is blind, supported me despite criticism all over,’ says Sharmila after historic gold

India’s textile and apparel exports cross Rs 3.25 lakh crore in 2025–26: Govt

India’s textile and apparel exports cross Rs 3.25 lakh crore in 2025–26: Govt

Tesla opens first approved body shop in India, launches Model Y test drives

Tesla opens first approved body shop in India, launches Model Y test drives

Sunny Deol stands as wall between a mother, and mob in ‘Batwara 1947’ trailer

Sunny Deol stands as wall between a mother, and mob in ‘Batwara 1947’ trailer

‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein’ actress Priyanshi Yadav reveals the biggest lesson that shaped her journey on Guru Purnima

‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein’ actress Priyanshi Yadav reveals the biggest lesson that shaped her journey on Guru Purnima

China industrial profit growth slows down for 2nd month over easing energy costs

China industrial profit growth slows down for 2nd month over easing energy costs

Sidra Amin breaks into top 10, Sri Lanka stars surge in latest Women's ODI rankings

Sidra Amin breaks into top 10, Sri Lanka stars surge in latest women's ODI rankings

Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolts southwestern Japan

Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolts southwestern Japan; tsunami advisory issued

Rinku Singh wins 'Best Attitude of the match' award after Zimbabwe series sweep

Rinku Singh wins 'Best Attitude of the match' award after Zimbabwe series sweep